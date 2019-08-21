Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carinity
Carinity
Business

Full list of creditors owed money in JM Kelly Group collapse

by Glen Norris
21st Aug 2019 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE collapse of Rockhampton-based builder JM Kelly Group last year hit the local economy hard with the loss of more than 200 jobs and creditors owed an estimated $50 million.

With a public examination by liquidator Derrick Vickers, of PwC, under way in the Federal Court, the focus is on whether creditors, many of them small subcontractors will see any of their money.

A list of creditors obtained from ASIC public records is included below. The amount claimed is included if known.

 

More Stories

Show More
business collapse creditors jm kelly money owed

Top Stories

    Ciggies, cash and choccies stolen in multiple break-ins

    premium_icon Ciggies, cash and choccies stolen in multiple break-ins

    Crime VIDEO: While these incidents appear isolated, police believe they are similar to other thefts in Ipswich.

    • 21st Aug 2019 10:31 AM
    Highway open after shocking crash leaves motorcyclist dead

    premium_icon Highway open after shocking crash leaves motorcyclist dead

    News The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene

    Safe Night Precinct review touted after drop in violence

    premium_icon Safe Night Precinct review touted after drop in violence

    Crime Declining violence and patron numbers factored in.

    Parents adjust to life without little girl lost too soon

    premium_icon Parents adjust to life without little girl lost too soon

    News 'I was used to being on the other side of it, not (being) the mum'