Full list of extra 261 Qld schools to get aircon

SWELTERING students could walk into cooler classrooms when the new school year beings, with the State Government bringing forward airconditioning funding.

Another 260 state schools across southern Queensland will be offered cash to aircondition classrooms and other learning spaces this summer.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the Government is bringing forward $50 million as the state braces for a hot and dry summer.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her Government wanted all students to learn in a comfortable and cool environment.

"For our students and teachers, the classroom is where they spend most of their day," she said.

"Importantly, this announcement will also support hundreds of local jobs and thousands of apprentice hours for those companies installing the systems."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

Forty schools have already been announced as benefiting from this funding, including Bargara, Burnett Heads and Walkervale state primary schools.

An additional 260 schools, which are located in some of the hottest and humid parts of the state, were announced today bringing the total to 301.

The funding is part of a $100 million Budget commitment announced in June which was to be spent over four years.

However with the Government fast-tracking its program, schools will have the opportunity to engage contractors over the upcoming summer period.

Whether or not all 300 schools receive airconditioners this summer will depend on the availability of contractors.

"By fast-tracking this funding, work that had been planned in future years can begin now, providing a valuable boost to our economy," the Premier said.

Education Minister Grace Grace.

Education Minister Grace Grace said an audit of every school in the state, expected to be completed by the end of the year, identified the schools set to cool down.

"We're getting on with the job and methodically rolling out airconditioning for classrooms in a fiscally responsible manner," Ms Grace said.

"We already aircondition every classroom in north, central and western Queensland and in the past two months we announced 40 schools that would receive airconditioning with some installations already taking place in the Wide Bay region."

More than 3500 classrooms in 390 state schools are currently airconditioned within the Cooler Schools Zone in Queensland.

Once these additional classrooms and learning spaces are airconditioned, it will mean two-thirds of the state's schools will be cooled down.

FULL LIST OF EXTRA SCHOOLS

Agnes Water State School

Albany Creek State High School

Albert State School

Aldridge State High School

Algester State School

Amamoor State School

Amberley District State School

Aratula State School

Ashgrove State School

Augusta State School

Avoca State School

Back Plains State School

Bargara State School

Bauple State School

Beaudesert State High School

Beaudesert State School

Beechmont State School

Bell State School

Bellbird Park State Secondary College

Benarkin State School

Berrinba East State School

Biddeston State School

Biggenden State School

Blenheim State School

Boonah State High School

Boonah State School

Branyan Road State School

Brassall State School

Bray Park State High School

Bray Park State School

Bremer State High School

Brisbane Central State School

Brisbane State High School

Brookfield State School

Brookstead State School

Browns Plains State High School

Browns Plains State School

Bullyard State School

Bundaberg Central State School

Bundaberg North State High School

Bundaberg South State School

Bundaberg Special School

Bundaberg State High School

Bundaberg West State School

Bundamba State School

Bundamba State Secondary College

Bunker's Hill State School

Buranda State School

Burnett Heads State School

Burnett State College

Burrowes State School

Bymount East State School

ry State High School

Chapel Hill State School

Charleville State High School

Charleville State School

Chatsworth State School

Chinchilla State High School

Clifton State High School

Coalstoun Lakes State School

Collingwood Park State School

Condamine State School

Cooyar State School

Corinda State High School

Corinda State School

Crestmead State School

Crow's Nest State School

Dagun State School

Dalby State High School

Dalby State School

Dallarnil State School

Darra State School

Dayboro State School

Deebing Heights State School

Drayton State School

Durack State School

East Brisbane State School

Eatons Hill State School

Emu Creek State School

Enoggera State Park State High School

Everton Park State School

Fernbrooke State School

Ferny Grove State High School

Ferny Grove State School

Ferny Hills State School

Fig Tree Pocket State School

Flagstone State Community College

Flagstone State School

Forest Lake State High School

Forest Lake State School

Gatton State School

Gayndah State School

Geham State School

Gin Gin State High School

Gin Gin State School

Glamorgan Vale State School

Glenala State High School

Glenwood State School

Gooburrum State School

Goodna Special School

Goodna State School

Goodwood State School

Goomeri State School

Gowrie State School

Graceville State School

Grand Avenue State School

Grandchester State School

Grantham State School

Greenbank State School

Greenmount State School

Grovely State School

Gunalda State School

Gympie East State School

Gympie South State School

Gympie Special School

Gympie State High School

Gympie West State School

Harris Fields State School

Harrisville State School

Hatton Vale State School

Hervey Bay State High School

Howard State School

Inala State School

Indooroopilly State High School

Ipswich Central State School

Ipswich East State School

Ipswich North State School

Ipswich Special School

Ipswich State High School

Ironside State School

Isis District State High School

James Nash State High School

Jandowae Prep-10 State School

Jimboomba State School

Jindalee State School

Jones Hill State School

Junction Park State School

Kaimkillenbun State School

Kalbar State School

Kalkie State School

Kandanga State School

Kawungan State School

Kelvin Grove State College

Kenmore South State School

Kenmore State High School

Kenmore State School

Kepnock State High School

Kilcoy State High School

Kilcoy State School

Kilkivan State School

Kingaroy State High School

Kingaroy State School

Kingsthorpe State School

Kingston State College

Kingston State School

Kogan State School

Kolan South State School

Kulpi State School

Kumbia State School

Laidley District State School

Laidley State High School

Leichhardt State School

Lockrose State School

Lockyer District State High School

Logan Village State School

Loganholme State School

Loganlea State High School

Lowood State High School

Lowood State School

Ma Ma Creek State School

Mabel Park State High School

Mabel Park State School

Marsden State High School

Marsden State School

Mary Valley State College

Maryborough Central State School

Maryborough Special School

Maryborough State High School

Maryborough West State School

McDowall State School

Meandarra State School

Middle Park State School

Miles State High School

Milpera State High School

Milton State School

Minden State School

Mitchelton State High School

Moggill State School

Monkland State School

Monogorilby State School

Monto State High School

Monto State School

Mount Alford State School

Mount Kilcoy State School

Mount Perry State School

Mount Samson State School

Mount Tyson State School

Mundubbera State School

Mungar State School

Murgon State High School

Murgon State School

Murphy's Creek State School

Mutdapilly State School

Nanango State High School

Nanango State School

Newmarket State School

Norville State School

Oakey State High School

Oakey State School

Oakleigh State School

Oakwood State School

Oxley State School

Pallara State School

Park Ridge State High School

Park Ridge State School

Petrie Terrace State School

Pialba State School

Pine Rivers State High School

Pittsworth State High School

Pittsworth State School

Proston State School

Quinalow Prep-10 State School

Raceview State School

Rainbow Beach State School

Rathdowney State School

Redbank Plains State High School

Redbank Plains State School

Regents Park State School

Richlands East State School

Riverview State School

Rosedale State School

Rosewood State High School

Rosewood State School

Samford State School

Sandy Strait State School

Serviceton South State School

Sharon State School

Sherwood State School

Silkstone State School

Southbrook Central State School

Spring Mountain State School

Springfield Central State High School

Springfield Central State School

Springfield Lakes State School

St Bernard State School

St Helens State School

Strathpine State School

Sunbury State School

Surat State School

Taabinga State School

Tamborine Mountain State High School

Tamborine Mountain State School

Tanduringie State School

Tara Shire State College

Tarampa State School

Taroom State School

Tent Hill Lower State School

Thabeban State School

Thallon State School

The Gap State High School

The Gap State School

Tin Can Bay State School

Tinana State School

Toogoolawah State High School

Toogoolawah State School

Toowong State School

Torbanlea State School

Torquay State School

Upper Brookfield State School

Urangan Point State School

Urangan State High School

Walkervale State School

Wallaville State School

Wandoan State School P-10

Warra State School

Warrill View State School

Waterford State School

Waterford West State School

Wellers Hill State School

West End State School

Western Suburbs State Special School

Wheatlands State School

Widgee State School

Windera State School

Withcott State School

Woodcrest State College

WoodLinks State School

Woodridge North State School

Woodridge State High School

Woodridge State School

Wooroolin State School

Yarrabilba State School

Yarraman State School

Yarrilee State School

Yeronga State High School

Yeronga State School

Yugumbir State School