Narangba Valley State High School students Chloe Gregory, Will Merriless and Ali Ayre are captains of the three AFL teams who have made the finals. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker
AFL

Full list of AFL Qld Schools Cup games being live streamed

by Andrew Dawson
9th Oct 2019 10:27 AM
THE AFL Queensland Schools Cup State Finals starting on October 18 will be live streamed by The Courier-Mail and this website for the first time.

This is the October 18 field No. 1 preliminary final draw

ALL GAMES BEING LIVESTREAMED

Senior female (11.30am), Narangba Valley SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS;

Junior male (1pm), Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS;

Junior inclusion (2.45pm), Sunshine Coast Region v Ryan Catholic College;

Senior female (4.15pm), Miami SHS v The Cathedral College;

Senior male (5.45pm), Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v St Augustine's College.

Sunday fixtures will not be finalised until after the completion of the Friday preliminary finals - but the junior boys and senior girls and boys finals will all be livestreamed among the 5 live games that day.

This year a record 600 teams encompassing 11,844 students started in the AFL Queensland Schools Cup.

SCHOOLS INVOLVED

Primary Male Division (Padua College, Marymount Primary School, Stella Maris Primary School, Ryan Catholic College);

Primary Female Division (St Mary's Primary School Ipswich, Hillcrest Christian College, Walkervale State School, Kirwan State School);

Junior Male Division (Mountain Creek SHS, Helensvale SHS, St Augustine's College, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS);

Junior Female Division (Varsity State College, Kedron SHS, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Ryan Catholic College);

Senior Male Division (Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Mountain Creek SHS, St Augustine's College, Helensvale SHS);

Senior Female Division (Miami SHS, Narangba Valley SHS, The Cathedral College, Palm Beach Currumbin)

Junior Male Inclusion (Year 7-9 players identified as having a disability under the Education Adjustment Program)

Senior Male Inclusion (Year 10-12 players).

 

Only games from field No. 1 will be livestreamed across both days of competition.

afl afl qld schools cup live streaming

