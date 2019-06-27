Full list of 2019 Logie nominees

Logies 2019: Everything you need to know

The Logies are almost here.

The 61st TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place this Sunday, June 30, at The Star Gold Coast in Queensland.

The red carpet arrivals show (hosted by Sylvia Jeffreys, Leila McKinnon and David Campbell) will air on Channel 9 at 7pm with the live broadcast of TV's night of nights kicking off at 7.30pm.

Here's the full list of nominees.

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE - MOST POPULAR PERSONALITY ON AUSTRALIAN TV

Amanda Keller (The Living Room/Dancing With The Stars, 10)

Costa Georgiadis (Gardening Australia, ABC)

Eve Morey (Neighbours, 10)

Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor, Nine Network)

Sam Mac (Sunrise, Channel Seven)

Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz, ABC)

Waleed Aly (The Project, 10)

Amanda Keller has been nominated for the Gold Logie two years in a row. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

MOST POPULAR ACTOR

Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road, ABC)

Guy Pearce (Jack Irish, ABC)

Luke McGregor (Rosehaven, ABC)

Ray Meagher (Home And Away, Channel Seven)

Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor, Nine Network)

Ryan Moloney (Neighbours, 10)

MOST POPULAR ACTRESS

Asher Keddie (The Cry, ABC)

Celia Pacquola (Rosehaven, ABC)

Deborah Mailman (Bite Club/Mystery Road, Nine Network/ABC)

Eve Morey (Neighbours, 10)

Jenna Coleman (The Cry, ABC)

Marta Dusseldorp (A Place To Call Home/Jack Irish, Foxtel/ABC)

MOST POPULAR PRESENTER

Amanda Keller (The Living Room/Dancing With The Stars, 10)

Carrie Bickmore (The Project, 10)

Costa Georgiadis (Gardening Australia, ABC)

Julia Morris (Blind Date/I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here/Chris & Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, 10)

Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz, ABC)

Waleed Aly (The Project, 10)

GRAHAM KENNEDY AWARD FOR MOST POPULAR NEW TALENT

Bonnie Anderson (Neighbours, 10)

Courtney Miller (Home And Away, Channel Seven)

Dylan Alcott (The Set, ABC)

Eddie Woo (Teenage Boss, ABC)

Joe Jonas (The Voice Australia, Nine Network)

Tasia Zalar (Mystery Road, ABC)

MOST POPULAR DRAMA PROGRAM

Doctor Doctor (Nine Network)

Home And Away (Channel Seven)

Mystery Road (ABC)

Neighbours (10)

The Cry (ABC)

Wentworth (Foxtel)

MOST POPULAR ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

Anh's Brush With Fame (ABC)

Dancing With The Stars (10)

Gogglebox Australia (Foxtel/10)

Gruen (ABC)

Hard Quiz (ABC)

The Voice Australia (Nine Network)

MOST POPULAR COMEDY PROGRAM

Have You Been Paying Attention? (10)

Hughesy, We Have A Problem (10)

Rosehaven (ABC)

Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures (10)

Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell (ABC)

True Story With Hamish & Andy (Nine Network)

MOST POPULAR REALITY PROGRAM

Australian Survivor: Champions Vs Contenders (10)

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! (10)

Married At First Sight (Nine Network)

MasterChef Australia (10)

My Kitchen Rules (Channel Seven)

The Block (Nine Network)

MOST POPULAR LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Back In Time For Dinner (ABC)

Better Homes And Gardens (Channel Seven)

Gardening Australia (ABC)

Selling Houses Australia (Foxtel)

The Living Room (10)

Travel Guides (Nine Network)

MOST POPULAR PANEL OR CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM

7.30 (ABC)

60 Minutes (Nine Network)

A Current Affair (Nine Network)

Australian Story (ABC)

Four Corners (ABC)

The Project (10)

MOST POPULAR TELEVISION COMMERCIAL

Dundee: Australia's Tourism Ad In Disguise - Tourism Australia

Frank - Westpac

I Am The Captain Of My Own Soul - Invictus Games

Naked Wrestling - KFC

Santa Crashes Christmas - Aldi

Serena Project: I Touch Myself - Berlei

MOST OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Doctor Doctor (Nine Network)

Mystery Road (ABC)

Neighbours (10)

Secret City: Under The Eagle (Foxtel)

Wentworth (Foxtel)

MOST OUTSTANDING MINISERIES OR TELEMOVIE

Bloom (Stan)

Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted To You (Channel Seven)

On The Ropes (SBS)

Pine Gap (ABC)

The Cry (ABC)

MOST OUTSTANDING ACTOR

Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road, ABC)

Bryan Brown (Bloom, Stan)

Jay Ryan (Fighting Season, Foxtel)

Robbie Magasiva (Wentworth, Foxtel)

Scott Ryan (Mr Inbetween, Foxtel)

MOST OUTSTANDING ACTRESS

Danielle Cormack (Secret City: Under The Eagle, Foxtel)

Jenna Coleman (The Cry, ABC)

Judy Davis (Mystery Road, ABC)

Leah Purcell (Wentworth, Foxtel)

Nicole Chamoun (On The Ropes, SBS)

MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR

Bernard Curry (Wentworth, Foxtel)

Ewen Leslie (Fighting Season, Foxtel)

Frankie J Holden (A Place To Call Home, Foxtel)

Ian Meadows (Dead Lucky, SBS)

Wayne Blair (Mystery Road, ABC)

MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Asher Keddie (The Cry, ABC)

Celia Ireland (Wentworth, Foxtel)

Jacki Weaver (Bloom, Stan)

Keisha Castle-Hughes (On The Ropes, SBS)

Susie Porter (The Second, Stan)

MOST OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

Australian Ninja Warrior (Nine Network)

Eurovision - Australia Decides 2018 (SBS)

Gogglebox Australia (Foxtel/10)

Have You Been Paying Attention? (10)

True Story With Hamish & Andy (Nine Network)

MOST OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

Bluey (ABC)

Grace Beside Me (SBS/NITV)

Mustangs FC (ABC)

Teenage Boss (ABC)

The Bureau Of Magical Things (10)

MOST OUTSTANDING SPORTS COVERAGE

Australia Vs India; Second Test In Perth (Foxtel)

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (Channel Seven)

Invictus Games Sydney 2018 (ABC)

Supercars Championship: Bathurst (10)

The 2018 FIFA World Cup (SBS)

MOST OUTSTANDING NEWS COVERAGE OR PUBLIC AFFAIRS REPORT

"James Comey Interview" (7.30, ABC)

"Leadership Spill" (Sky News, Foxtel)

"Out Of The Dark" (Four Corners, ABC)

"Townsville Flood Disaster" (7 News, Channel Seven)

"Who Cares?" (Four Corners, ABC)

MOST OUTSTANDING FACTUAL OR DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM

Employable Me (ABC)

Exposed: The Case Of Keli Lane (ABC)

Ron Iddles: The Good Cop (Foxtel)

Taboo (10)

The Pacific - In The Wake Of Captain Cook With Sam Neil (Foxtel)

MOST OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM

Australian Survivor: Champions Vs Contenders (10)

House Rules (Channel Seven)

Married At First Sight (Nine Network)

MasterChef Australia (10)

The Block (Nine Network)