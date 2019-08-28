Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Full list: NAPLAN improvement scores for every school

Geoff Egan
by and Stephanie Bennett and Geoff Egan
28th Aug 2019 4:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM Roma to Mackay, Toowoomba to the Atherton Tablelands - schools across Queensland have bucked the state's downward trend and showed strong improvements in this year's NAPLAN test results.

A Courier-Mail analysis tracking student scores between NAPLAN tests found St Teresa's College in Abergowrie, located in the state's north, recorded the highest improvement for high school students.

Noosa Pengari Steiner School, St Saviour's College in Toowoomba, Whitsunday Christian College and Blackheath and Thornburgh College in Charters Towers rounded out the Top 5.

For primary school students Aurukun State School emerged as the top improver, followed by Lowood State School, Esk State School and Seville Road State School.

Schools in Roma, Kallangur, Bundaberg, Mackay and Wacol also recorded strong improvements.

SEE HOW EVERY SCHOOL SCORED FOR IMPROVEMENT

*Note: Only schools with more than 20 students enrolled are counted*

FULL LIST: HOW EVERY QLD SCHOOL PERFORMED

TOP 50 BEST NAPLAN SCHOOLS REVEALED

TOP 50 MOST IMPROVED SCHOOLS REVEALED

More Stories

editors picks naplan 2019

Top Stories

    Little battler talks six weeks after horrific accident

    premium_icon Little battler talks six weeks after horrific accident

    News "THE doctors keep telling me it's early days and they don't know what the outcome will be for her."

    'I can't let them die': Councillor offers to open her wallet

    premium_icon 'I can't let them die': Councillor offers to open her wallet

    News Divisions within a local council have been exposed over turtles

    PFAS: Investigation reveals extent of chemical impact

    premium_icon PFAS: Investigation reveals extent of chemical impact

    News Results of PFAS investigation to be explained at special meeting

    Man escapes as house goes up in smoke

    premium_icon Man escapes as house goes up in smoke

    News Crews unable to save home from fire