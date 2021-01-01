Menu
Find out who is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 1.
FULL LIST: Names to appear in Ipswich court today

kaitlyn smith
1st Jan 2021 8:56 AM
EACH day, the Queensland Times publishes a full list of those due to appear in Ipswich courts. Here is a list of those required to face court today, January 1, 2021.

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Ambri, Mbari Bounis, Courtroom 1, 9:00AM

Colonel, Brody Trevor, Courtroom 1, 9:00AM

Mackenzie, Julian Peter Anthony, Mr, Courtroom 1, 9:00AM

Morris, Eric Robert Stephen, Courtroom 1, 8:30AM

Sank, Tyler Leonard, Courtroom 1, 9:00AM

White, Victor Malcolm, Courtroom 1, 8:30AM

