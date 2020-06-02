FULL LIST: Ipswich pubs and bars where you can grab a drink

FURTHER easing of social distancing restrictions this week means you can now sit down for a schooner at pubs, registered or licensed clubs, hotels, casinos or restaurants.

There are still some limitations though. Venues can only have 20 patrons at a time, with a further expansion set for the end of the week.

From Friday, venues with a COVID safe industry plan can instead have 20 patrons per defined area.

Some eager businesses have already reopened for food and drinks while adhering to the previous distancing laws.

Here's where you can grab a drink this week:

88 Limestone St: Pumpyard and Dovetails restaurants will resume their dine in option from midday on Friday. Restrictions will apply. Bookings are essential via their website.

4 Hearts Brewing. Rob Williams

Ipswich Central Hotel: Is already open to diners with a small COVID-19 specific menu until they can reopen fully. Bookings are essential. Call 07 3418 3687.

Tap'd bar at the PA Hotel: Reopening on Friday for strictly table service, meaning patrons cannot leave their table to order drinks or food at the bar. Due to maintaining quality, only a limited number of tap beers will be available. Bookings are essential. Call 07 3294 4400.

Tap'd bar at the Prince Alfred Hotel. Inga Williams

Yamanto Tavern: Will open this Friday from 12pm. Walk-ins are welcome, but you may have to wait for a seat to be available. Call 07 3294 4400 to make a booking.

Heisenberg Haus: Reopening on Friday for dine in options. Bookings are essential. Call 07 3143 2303.

Springlake Hotel: Reopened last week. Trading hours are Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-2pm and 6pm-8.30pm. Bookings are recommended but not essential. Call 07 3436 2100.

Falvey's Hotel: Currently closed while under construction.

An image of the works posted on the Facebook page.

Vibe Kitchen and Bar: Open now between 7am and 4pm each day.

Springfield Tavern: Opening Friday from midday. Call 07 3818 2822 to book.

Redbank Plains Tavern: Opening their sports bar on Friday with dining options midday-9pm every day. Restrictions will apply. Bookings are essential. Contact 07 3814 3144.

Racehorse Hotel: Opening from midday on Friday. Call 07 3282 1222 to book.

The Peak Pub: Currently open. Bookings are essential. Call 07 5467 2203.

MORE TO COME

Is your pub or bar open again? Let us know by emailing toni.benson-rogan@qt.com.au