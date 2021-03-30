FULL LIST: Ipswich facilities to close amid virus lockdown

The Ipswich Civic Centre is among the council facility to remain closed during the three-day lockdown.

IPSWICH City Council has announced it will close most of its facilities during a three-day lockdown implemented by the state government.

Council-managed facilities including all libraries, art galleries the Civic centre, the visitor information centre, fire station 101 and council community centres will close during the lockdown, throughout Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Ipswich Pound and Animal Management Centre, operated by the RSPCA, will also be closed.



The customer service desk in the council administration building and the call centre will continue to operate but in-person visitors to the centre will be required to wear marks.

Recycling and refuse centres at Riverview and Rosewood remain open for essential services but residents are encouraged not to attend unless necessary.

All transactions at waste transfer centres are required to be paid with EFTPOS or credit card, not cash.

A number of outdoor facilities will also remain closed during the lockdown, including public pools, the Queens Park Nursery and Queens Park Education Centre.

The Ipswich Nature Centre, which was already closed due to flying foxes, will remain closed.

Picnic areas across natural estates remain open, as do council parks and dog off-leash areas.

The council encourages people to avoid using play and exercise equipment in public parks for the three-day period.

The lockdown was announced on Monday morning to come into effect from 5pm.

