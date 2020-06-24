Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rufus
Rufus
News

FULL LIST: Finalists announced for Ipswich Show Pet Parade

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
24th Jun 2020 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The annual show societies across Ipswich could not open their gates physically this year with the current COVID-19 restrictions, thankfully, the Pet Parade could still go on virtually.    

Ipswich Hospital Foundation has teamed up with show societies right across West Moreton to bring the very first Virtual Pet Parades to these communities.    

The official Pet Parade Judges have spent hours reviewing all pets who were entered into the first five Pet Parades and although it was a tough decision, they have narrowed down the finalists for the Ipswich, Esk, Boonah, Toogoolawah and Lowood Parades.   

Ipswich Show Society Pet Parade Finalists: 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Esk Show Society finalists to be announced next... 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jack’s Qld Bulls reward creates new path for Ipswich

        premium_icon Jack’s Qld Bulls reward creates new path for Ipswich

        Cricket Growing up in Laidley with strong Ipswich Grammar School links, Jack Wood is now a trailblazer for the Ipswich region.

        Man in critical condition after serious crash

        premium_icon Man in critical condition after serious crash

        News A man in his 60s is in hospital after a serious late-night crash

        IN COURT: Full names of 194 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 194 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        Residents still waiting for answers on PFAS contamination

        premium_icon Residents still waiting for answers on PFAS contamination

        News The report confirmed PFAS compounds were detected in soil and water.