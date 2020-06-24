FULL LIST: Finalists announced for Ipswich Show Pet Parade

The annual show societies across Ipswich could not open their gates physically this year with the current COVID-19 restrictions, thankfully, the Pet Parade could still go on virtually.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation has teamed up with show societies right across West Moreton to bring the very first Virtual Pet Parades to these communities.

The official Pet Parade Judges have spent hours reviewing all pets who were entered into the first five Pet Parades and although it was a tough decision, they have narrowed down the finalists for the Ipswich, Esk, Boonah, Toogoolawah and Lowood Parades.

Ipswich Show Society Pet Parade Finalists:

