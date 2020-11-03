FULL LIST: Everything Labor promised for Ipswich

Labor have formed government and will now need to deliver on a range of promises made for Ipswich.

Labor have formed government and will now need to deliver on a range of promises made for Ipswich.

IT was predicted to be a tight race but Labor secured a comprehensive victory in Saturday’s state election.

Voters rewarded Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for her strong leadership during COVID-19 and have trusted her to lead the state’s economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.

Ipswich’s four Labor MPs were returned comfortably.

Labor, the LNP, the Greens and One Nation all made commitments and promises for what they would deliver in Ipswich if they secured power.

With Labor now set to form government once again, here’s everything the party promised during the election campaign for Ipswich.

Upgraded and new police facilities

Labor pledged to build a new police station for Ripley, an improved station for Rosewood and a mobile police beat van for the Ipswich Police District.

New 24/7 fire and rescue station

A new 24/7 fire and rescue station for Augustine Heights to boost firefighter numbers for the Greater Springfield area was another promise. Construction is expected to start in 2021-22.

New 24-hour ambulance station

A new $5 million 24-hour ambulance station has been promised for Ripley. It will be located on the corner of Monterea and Ripley roads.

Funding for crucial public transport corridor planning

The State Government will put $1 million on the table to progress plans for the Ipswich Central to Springfield Central public transport corridor. It will need matching funding of $1 million from the Federal Government and $500,000 from Ipswich City Council.

TAFE upgrade worth $7 million

About $7 million will be spent upgrading facilities at the Ipswich TAFE campus in Bundamba. The money will be invested in a metal trades, manufacturing and robotics centre.

New satellite hospital for city

Labor said it would build a $40 million satellite hospital in Ipswich if is re-elected. Services could include renal dialysis, chemotherapy, antenatal and post-natal, complex wound management, child health and youth care, urgent care for minor injury and illness and more.

$42 million for local school upgrades

The biggest spend in the city will be $27 million for new classrooms at Bellbird Park State Secondary College and $9.3 million for Springfield Central State School. The party says planning for several new schools in Springfield and surrounding growth suburbs will also begin, including a new special school for Springfield.

More frontline health staff

Labor says it will hire 454 more frontline health staff in Ipswich including 315 nurses, 71 doctors and 68 health professionals over the next four years.

Drug and alcohol rehab service

A further $22 million will be invested in the current redevelopment of Ipswich Hospital and a new alcohol and drug rehabilitation service worth $24.5 million will be established, Labor said

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.