FULL LIST: Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

More than 100 roads across Queensland are impacted by flash flooding after a 150mm-plus deluge overnight.

According to RACQ as of 9.30am on Tuesday morning these include:

Aramac Torrens Creek Road, Torrens Creek

Old Maroochydore Road (Eudlo Creek Bridge), Forest Glen

Crosby Hill Road, Tanawha

Burke Developmental Road, Gamboola

Peninsula Developmental Road, Coen

Cloncurry Duchess Road / Duchess Dajarra Road, Cloncurry/Duchess

Burke Developmental Road, Cloncurry / Normanton / Three Rivers

Hill Street, Pomona

Currumbin Creek Road, Currumbin Valley

Carnarvon Highway, Mungindi / Thallon

Leichhardt Highway, The Gums

Kingaroy Jandowae Road, Jandowae

Bulloo Developmental Road, Cunnamulla

Ilfracombe Aramac Road, Ilfracombe

Ilfracombe to Aramac (to Barcaldine Council boundary)

Diamantina Developmental Road, Eromanga

Inglewood Texas Road, Inglewood / Texas

Jackson Wandoan Road, Jackson North

Roma Condamine Road ( Condamine Road), Warkon

Castlereagh Highway, Dirranbandi

Roma Condamine Road, Warkon

Dawson Developmental Road, Tambo / Windeyer

Diamantina Developmental Road, Quilpie

Jackson Wandoan Road, Woleebee

Burke Developmental Road, Howitt / Maramie

Burke Developmental Road, Maramie

Talwood Boonanga Road, South Talwood

Warry Gate Road, Cameron Corner

Quilpie Adavale Road, Adavale / Quilpie

Gregory Downs Camooweal Road, Camooweal / Lawn Hill

Cramsie Muttaburra Road, Longreach

Talwood Mungindi Road, North Talwood

Meandarra Talwood Road, Bungunya

Winton Jundah Road, Opalton

Hungerford Eulo Road, Hungerford

Leichhardt Highway, Banana

Hungerford Road, Eulo

Barwon Highway, North Talwood

Barwon Highway, Weengallon

Barwon Highway, Goondiwindi / Toobeah

Black Gate Road, Yowah

Gap Creek Road, Kenmore Hills

Bond Road, King Scrub

Basin Road, Wamuran Basin

Beerburrum Road, Elimbah

Old Gympie Road, Elimbah

Fletcher Road, Stony Creek

West James Road, Rocksberg

McNamara Road, Rocksberg

Kirri Avenue, Petrie

Mott Street, Brendale

Blue Pacific Road, Deception Bay

Avalon Road, Sheldon

Siganto Drive, Helensvale

Gordons Road, Cedar Creek

Curtis Road, Cedar Creek

Caboolture River Road, Rocksberg

McNamara Road, Rocksberg

Hansen Road, Yugar

Moore Road, Kurwongbah

Whiteside Road, Whiteside

Old Cove Road, Woodford

Pringles Road, Kobble Creek

Strong Road, Rush Creek

Kobble Creek Road, Kobble Creek at Pringles Road

Ryder Road, Highvale

Old Gympie Road, Elimbah

Bungaban Twelve Mile Road, Grosmont

Williams Road, Moodlu

Morayfield Road, Caboolture

Henry Road, Griffin

Glover Road, Armstrong Creek

Whittington Road, Moodlu

Kinsellas Road West, Mango Hill

Maryvale Road, Mango Hill

Dances Roadm Caboolture

Old Bay Road, Deception Bay

Dot Newman Court, Caboolture

West James Road, Rocksberg

Caboolture River Road. Rocksberg

Clagiraba Road, Clagiraba

Moorina Road, Narangba

Best Road, Rocksberg

Birds Road, Guanaba

Moray Carmichael Boundary Road, Belyando

Dunbar Kowanyama Road, Kowanyama Road

Koolatah Oriners Road, Dixie / Maramie

Glenore Vena Park Road, Vena Park Iffley Road, Claraville / Fielding / Normanton

Macallister Mail Run / Ten Mile Road, Normanton

Burdekin Falls Dam Road, Ravenswood

Augustus Downs Road / Nardoo Burketown Road, Stokes

Glencoe Miranda Downs Road, Howitt

Stirling Miranda Downs Road, Howitt

Glentor Prairie Road, Porcupine / Prairie

Doomadgee Road, Gregory

David Low Way, Bli Bli

Lees Crossing Road, Dayboro

Paradise Road, Pallara

Strain Road, Armstrong Creek

Hotham Creek Road, Willow Vale

Biloela Duaringa Road, Kokotungo

Duaringa Apis Creek Road, Balcomba

Duaringa Baralaba Road, Barnard

MacAlister Wilkie Creek Road, MacAlister

Talwood Boonanga Road, North Talwood

Hardys Road, Mudgeeraba

Old Toorbul Point Road, Caboolture

Hunt Road, Burpengary

Cove Road, Commissioners Flat

Litherland Road, Upper Caboolture

Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Pleasant

Buchanan Road, Morayfield

Ballyneety Road, Dunrobin

Crossmoor Road (Longreach Muttaburra Road), Cornish Creek / Sardine

Hughenden Muttaburra Road, Tablederry

Roma Taroom Road, Eurombah

Politic Road, Ingberry

Roma Taroom Road, Eurombah / Taroom

Cacoory Stony Crossing Road, Birdsville

Cordillo Access, Birdsville

Inside Track Road (Birdsville Inside Track), Birdsville

Rosevale Road, Wyandra

Blackall Jericho Road, Blackall / Jericho

Yerrel Road, Humeburn

Leda Boulevard, Morayfield

Hume Road, Caboolture

Buchanan Road, Morayfield

Ravensbourne Road, Blackall

Noondoo Thallon Road, Thallon

Jandowae Connection Road, Jandowae / Jinghi

Ward Road, Tambo / Ward

Langlo Road, Langlo / MacFarlane

Blackall Adavale Road, Blackall

Neverfail Road, Blackall

Dunbar Koolatah Road / Dunbar Kowanyama Road /Koolatah Access, Maramie / Yagoonya

Delta Downs Road, Howitt

Gregory Downs Camooweal Road, Camooweal

Charlotte Plains Road, Cunnamulla

Blackall Jericho Road, Blackall

Humeburn Road, Adavale

Bundaleer South Plains Road, Nebine / Noorama

Bluegrass Road, Noorama

Lotus Vale Stirling Road, Howitt

Wyaga Road, Wondalli

Additional Area Road, Ilfracombe

Crossmore Road (Longreach Muttaburra Road), Longreach / Sardine

Prairie Muttaburra Road, Prairie / Tablederry

Hughenden Muttaburra Road, Hughenden / Tangorin

Bulloo Developmental Road, Eulo

Starlights Lookout Road, Longreach

Westmoreland Road, Nicholson

Quilpie Thargomindah Road, Quilpie

Wompah Gate Road, Bulloo Downs

Tickalara Road, Bulloo Downs

Bulloo Downs Road, Bullawarra / Bulloo Downs / Dynevor

Thargomindah Bypass, Thargomindah

Orientos Road, Durham

Cooks Well Road, Durham

Durham Downs Road, Durham

Woonanooka Road, Durham

Arrabury Road, Durham

Fortville Gate Road, Cameron Corner

Moomba Road, Cameron Corner

Toona Gate Road, Cameron Corner

Omicron Road, Cameron Corner

Landsborough Highway, Corfield / Kynuna

Winton Jundah Road, Opalton

Bladensburg Access, Corfield / Opalton

Leichhardt Highway, Billa Billa

New Hamilton Gate Road, Hungerford

Arrabury Road, Planet Arrabury Road

Mt Carmel Road, Billa Billa / Yagaburne

Olio Muttaburra Road, Corfield

Cunnamulla Road, Thargomindah

Ambathella Road, Adavale

Crest Hill Drive, Wongawallan

Alberta Park Road, Luscombe

Yanna Bridge Road, Murweh

Kooroon Road and Moonie Highway, St George

Connells Bridge Road, Bony Mountain

Lakeview Avenue and Lyndhurst Lane, Rosenthal Heights

Gifford Road, Junabee

Tummaville Road, Leyburn

Longs Bridge Road, Junabee

Frees Road, Womina

Condamine River Road, Killarney / The Head

Pyramids Road, Girraween / Wyberba

Kimba Gamboola Road, Dixie/Palmer

Killarney Collaroy Road, Collaroy/Lotus Creek

Hughenden Muttaburra Road, Hughenden/Tangorin

Eastmere Road, Aramac/Galilee/Upland

Aramac and Jericho Roads, Garfield/Pelican Creek

Slashers Creek Road, Min Min

Stagmount Road, Galilee/Pelican Creek

Prairie Road, Prairie

Kildonan Road, Yelarbon

Baralaba Woorabinda Road, Barnard

Springvale Road, Min Min/Wills

Toolebuc Road, Min Min/Warburton

Eyre Developmental Road (Birdsville Track), Birdsville

Burke Developmental Road, Wrotham

Kajabbi Kamilaroi Road, Four Ways/Three Rivers

Link Road, Cloncurry

Kajabbi Mount Isa Road, Mount Isa/Three Rivers

Corella Park Road, Cloncurry

Roxmere Road, Cloncurry

East Leichardt Road, Cloncurry

Sedan Dip Road, Cloncurry/Taldora

Clem Walton Park Road, Cloncurry

Mount Frosty Road, Cloncurry

Richmond Winton Road, Corfield / Richmond

Carsland Road, Cloncurry

Fountain Springs Road, Cloncurry / Kuridala

Riversleigh Road, Lawn Hill

Doomadgee Road, Gregory / Nicholson

Zingari Road, Cloncurry

Jobs Gate Road, Cunnamulla

Mount Alfred Road, Wyandra

Jundah Quilpie Road, Jundah

Munda Munda Road, Widgeegoara

Bendena Road, Nebine

Originally published as FULL LIST: Every Qld road impacted by flash flooding