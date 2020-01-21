Full list of council candidate donations and expenditure
COUNCIL candidate donations have exceeded $36,000 with two months until the 2020 local government elections.
Here is the full list of what has been disclosed so far.
Gary Duffy:
$5000 donated by Cornelia Turni on 15/09/19
Toni Gibbs:
$20,000 donated by Robert James Gibbs on 22/11/29
Teresa Harding:
$3000 donated by Woodend Distributors Pty Ltd on 19/09/19
$3000 donated by Woodend Distributors Pty Ltd on 24/10/19
$2000 donated by Children First Learning Centres Pty Ltd on 30/10/19
$500 donated by Ian Berry on 1/11/19
Kate Kunzelmann:
$100 donated by John Fraser on 27/08/19
$200 donated by Sharon Mitchell on 19/12/19
Ursula Monseigneur:
$500 donated by Michele Knight on 4/10/19
David Pahlke:
$1000 donated by David Allen Pahlke on 8/05/19
James Pinnell:
$1000 donated by Directed Ethical Investment Pty Ltd on 8/01/20