FULL LIST: Community groups receive council funding

APPROVED: More than $35,000 of grant money for community groups has been approved.

APPROVED: More than $35,000 of grant money for community groups has been approved.

MORE than $35,000 of grant money has been approved by Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Eleven applications were approved by the council under its Community Grants Program, with all approved projects receiving the full amount requested.

Councillors Jason Cook, Chriss Wilson and Tanya Milligan declared conflicts for a number of proposed grants, and were excused from the vote.

The remaining councillors voted unanimously to approve the 11 applications recommended for approval.

Three applications were not recommended for approval to council due to not meeting the criteria of the grants program, because the organisation had “sufficient funds of its own”.

See the full list below:

Gatton Campdraft Association: $3100 for its Grantham Project

Gatton Fordsdale Cricket Club: $4000 for water harvesting for cricket wicket

Gatton Soccer Club: $3500 for spectator seating

Glenore Grove Cricket Club: $4000 for grounds and cricket pitch improvements

Hatton Vale State School P&C: $4000 for its Building Community with BBQ’s

Laidley Golf Club: $1854 to purchase a new refrigerator

Lockyer Valley Netball Association: $3040 to purchase canteen equipment

Lockyer Riding for the Disabled: $3000 for shade and trees

Returned and Services League of Australia (Queensland Branch) Laidley Sub-Branch: $3500 for floor coverings

Returned and Services League of Australia (Queensland Branch) Helidon Sub-Branch: $4000 for an LED lighting system

Spirit of the Valley Events: $3998.80 for entertainment and stage equipment