FULL LIST: Community groups receive council funding
MORE than $35,000 of grant money has been approved by Lockyer Valley Regional Council.
Eleven applications were approved by the council under its Community Grants Program, with all approved projects receiving the full amount requested.
Councillors Jason Cook, Chriss Wilson and Tanya Milligan declared conflicts for a number of proposed grants, and were excused from the vote.
The remaining councillors voted unanimously to approve the 11 applications recommended for approval.
Three applications were not recommended for approval to council due to not meeting the criteria of the grants program, because the organisation had “sufficient funds of its own”.
See the full list below:
Gatton Campdraft Association: $3100 for its Grantham Project
Gatton Fordsdale Cricket Club: $4000 for water harvesting for cricket wicket
Gatton Soccer Club: $3500 for spectator seating
Glenore Grove Cricket Club: $4000 for grounds and cricket pitch improvements
Hatton Vale State School P&C: $4000 for its Building Community with BBQ’s
Laidley Golf Club: $1854 to purchase a new refrigerator
Lockyer Valley Netball Association: $3040 to purchase canteen equipment
Lockyer Riding for the Disabled: $3000 for shade and trees
Returned and Services League of Australia (Queensland Branch) Laidley Sub-Branch: $3500 for floor coverings
Returned and Services League of Australia (Queensland Branch) Helidon Sub-Branch: $4000 for an LED lighting system
Spirit of the Valley Events: $3998.80 for entertainment and stage equipment