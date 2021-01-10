FULL LIST: Cafes, pubs open for takeaway in Ipswich
LOCKED inside for another 48 hours, residents across Ipswich might soon feel the urge to indulge in their favourite meals.
While several venues throughout the area have opted to close during Greater Brisbane’s three-day lockdown – many remain open for business.
Though dine-in options are no more, the majority of cafes and restaurants have once again put to use their takeaway capabilities.
To avoid any confusion, the Queensland Times has rounded up a list of the many Ipswich eateries which are opened and ready to cater to your takeaway needs.
Orders can be placed by phoning the establishment directly, or though food delivery apps.
CAFES AND RESTAURANTS OPEN FOR TAKEAWAY
Ange’s Kitchen, Sadliers Crossing
Arizona cafe, Redbank Plains
Brookwater Barista, Augustine Heights
Café63, Redbank Plains
Casa Mia Italian, Ipswich
Chai House Cafe, Silkstone
Commercial Hotel, Redbank
Dancing Bean, Ipswich Central
Fourthchild cafe Restaurant, Ipswich
Indian Tadka, Augustine Heights
Memories of India, Ipswich
Raw Energy, Springfield
Remedy Espresso Coffee, Springfield Lakes
The Coffee Club, Riverlink and Booval
The Cafe Kalina, Springfield
The Cottage Restaurant, Ipswich
The PA Hotel, Ipswich
The Retro Diner, Ipswich
Ruby Chews Burgers & Shakes, Riverlink
Ungermann Brothers, Ipswich
Woah cafe, Ebbw Vale