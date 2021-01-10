FULL LIST: Cafes, pubs open for takeaway in Ipswich

Several cafes across Ipswich are open for takeaway orders during the three-day lockdown.

Several cafes across Ipswich are open for takeaway orders during the three-day lockdown.

LOCKED inside for another 48 hours, residents across Ipswich might soon feel the urge to indulge in their favourite meals.

While several venues throughout the area have opted to close during Greater Brisbane’s three-day lockdown – many remain open for business.

Though dine-in options are no more, the majority of cafes and restaurants have once again put to use their takeaway capabilities.

To avoid any confusion, the Queensland Times has rounded up a list of the many Ipswich eateries which are opened and ready to cater to your takeaway needs.

Orders can be placed by phoning the establishment directly, or though food delivery apps.

READ MORE: Ipswich venues predict more hardship amid lockdown

The Coffee Club at Booval and Riverlink are open for business.

CAFES AND RESTAURANTS OPEN FOR TAKEAWAY

Ange’s Kitchen, Sadliers Crossing

Arizona cafe, Redbank Plains

Brookwater Barista, Augustine Heights

Café63, Redbank Plains

Casa Mia Italian, Ipswich

Chai House Cafe, Silkstone

Commercial Hotel, Redbank

Dancing Bean, Ipswich Central

Fourthchild cafe Restaurant, Ipswich

Indian Tadka, Augustine Heights

Memories of India, Ipswich

Raw Energy, Springfield

Remedy Espresso Coffee, Springfield Lakes

The Coffee Club, Riverlink and Booval

The Cafe Kalina, Springfield

The Cottage Restaurant, Ipswich

The PA Hotel, Ipswich

The Retro Diner, Ipswich

Ruby Chews Burgers & Shakes, Riverlink

Ungermann Brothers, Ipswich

Woah cafe, Ebbw Vale