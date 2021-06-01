FULL LIST: Builders ordered to stop work in past month

From pool installers and painters to bricklayers and roofers, the QBCC has named 99 construction licencees currently suspended.

From pool installers and painters to bricklayers and roofers, the QBCC has named 99 construction licencees currently suspended.

Nearly 100 builders across a range of industries have been named by the construction watchdog as having their licences suspended for failing to submit financial information.

From pool installers and painters to bricklayers and roofers, the Queensland Building and Construction Commission said it suspended 136 licences in the last month, but some had since met requirements leaving 99 licences still suspended meaning they must stop work.

The QBCC said the majority of licensees had complied with new laws requiring all building and construction licensees to prove their financial viability annually.

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett said the deadline for these licensees to provide the building industry watchdog with their information was 31 December 2020.

"It's important that the QBCC ensures a level playing field for those who do the right thing and who have lodged their financial information as required by law," Mr Bassett said.

"After numerous opportunities to submit, and following a thorough regulatory process, the QBCC had no choice but to suspend a total of 136 licences last month," he said.

"If the majority of licensees can meet their obligations by lodging, it's appropriate that we take this action against those who have failed to comply with these important requirements.

"These licensees have an allowable annual turnover of between $800,001 and $30 million, they are medium to large companies with a considerable footprint."

Mr Bassett said all of these businesses were required to stop work, under their licence suspension, and if they continued to work they could risk further regulatory action. The licensees must submit their financial information for the suspension to be lifted.

"In a building boom like we're seeing, it's imperative that when a homeowner hires a builder or a tradie, they know that the job will be completed," he said.

"We see the devastation of company collapses and the impact they have on consumers who are left with incomplete projects or homes, we also see the devastation insolvencies have on subcontractors who are owed money."

Licence number, name and office location of suspended licences. Source: QBCC

1161345

ACCESS CONTROL TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD

Brisbane

1203500

ALIANCE AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Brisbane

48698

ALPETROS (NO 3) PTY LTD

Brisbane

80436

ANDREW JOHN WILCHER

Brisbane

1160824

ARCBUILD PTY LTD

Brisbane

15035009

Artistry in Cabinets Pty Ltd

Brisbane

15065370

ASB BRICKLAYING PTY LTD

Brisbane

1235504

AUSTECH INDUSTRIAL FLOORING PTY LTD

Brisbane

1157057

AWARD LIVING BUILDERS PTY LTD

Gold Coast

1108960

B & T CONSTRUCTIONS (QLD) PTY LTD

Townsville

56092

BALASONG PTY LIMITED

Rockhampton

713593

BENJAMIN JAMES HARDING

Gold Coast

1120899

BENJAMIN PETER MCBRYDE

Brisbane

15023502

BIDDLES PLUMBING & CIVIL PTY LTD

Toowoomba

1004169

BILL ANDERSON CONSTRUCTIONS PTY LTD

Cairns

1309011

BNE AIR PTY LTD

Brisbane

1237092

BUILDING UNIQUE PTY LTD

Toowoomba

894496

C R ENGINEERING STEEL FABRICATIONS PTY LTD

Brisbane

1034668

CAMERON MATTHEW TWITTEY

Cairns

1239890

CFC INTERIORS PTY LTD

Brisbane

15172562

CHRISTAKAIS KAZIS

Brisbane

1160664

CLAYTON DAVID VLADICH

Cairns

15045456

CML BUILDERS PTY LTD

Gold Coast

15075752

Conor Kearins

Brisbane

15056112

CONSOLIDATED BUILDING CONCEPTS PTY LTD

Maryborough

1143439

CONSTRUCTION 21 PTY LTD

Brisbane

707400

CRAYFORD CONSTRUCTIONS PTY LTD

Townsville

1081752

DANIEL CHARLES PHILLIPS

Brisbane

49979

DARRYL KEVIN TREMAYNE

Brisbane

1076519

DAVID JOHN HOOKER

Maryborough

1312448

DOWNEY'S ROOFING PTY LTD

Brisbane

15153813

Embrace Construction Pty Ltd

Brisbane

15009817

EYEON GROUP PTY LIMITED

Brisbane

15104371

FOCUS FACADES PTY LTD

Brisbane

15010945

FTK Projects Pty Ltd

Gold Coast

66689

GARY BRUCE BOYLE

Brisbane

1272098

GQ INDUSTRIES PTY LTD

Brisbane

1219503

GRANTLEIGH JAMES SMALL

Cairns

1264306

HARTH CONSTRUCTIONS PTY LTD

Sunshine Coast

59637

HOWARD ALEXANDER CHARLES

Toowoomba

1206836

IDEAL POOL INTERIORS PTY LTD

Brisbane

1256978

IONA BUILT PTY LTD

Brisbane

1006710

JAMES GERARD MCILMURRAY

Brisbane

1088016

JAYANDELL PTY LTD

Brisbane

15040312

JENSEN ELECTRICAL GROUP PTY LTD

Sunshine Coast

15151002

JGE AIR PTY LTD

Brisbane

1248389

JIFFIN INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

Brisbane

1190071

K.E.A STEEL & CRANE PTY LTD

Gold Coast

64664

KEITH JOHN GORDON-SMITH

Maryborough

1284109

KOZCRETE CONSTRUCTIONS PTY LTD

Brisbane

44638

Little Creek Enterprises Pty Ltd

Toowoomba

1177595

MANSON COLDROOMS PTY LTD

Brisbane

1206526

MARK SEAN DOMROW

Gold Coast

53233

MCCLARTY PAINTING CONTRACTOR PTY LTD

Cairns

79600

MCCOY INVESTMENTS (QLD) PTY LTD

Rockhampton

1033279

MEASURED UP PTY LTD

Gold Coast

1243158

MEREDITH CONSTRUCTIONS PTY LIMITED

Brisbane

1258720

MSF CONTRACTING PTY LTD

Brisbane

1184033

MULTITECH FLOORS PTY LTD

Gold Coast

15139113

NASH GROUP PTY LIMITED

Brisbane

15039331

NGEE PLUMBING PTY LTD

Gold Coast

1064019

NOLNAH PTY LTD

Rockhampton

1187492

NORTHSIDE PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PTY LTD

Brisbane

15142786

OAKA CONSTRUCTIONS QLD PTY LTD

Rockhampton

1105817

OK DEVELOPMENTS PTY LTD

Brisbane

1313099

PLATINUM DEVELOPMENT & CONSTRUCTION PTY LTD

Brisbane

1182872

PRIDE HOMES PTY LTD

Brisbane

1142062

Pro Sports Pty Ltd

Sunshine Coast

1072031

QUALITY TANKS (QLD.) PTY. LTD.

Brisbane

15008803

READCON PTY LTD

Sunshine Coast

1013259

REILLY JAMES CONSTRUCTION PTY LTD

Sunshine Coast

15085833

Reliance Walls & Ceilings Pty Ltd

Sunshine Coast

741612

RG MIDGLEY PTY. LTD.

Brisbane

73114

ROGER ANTHONY READ

Sunshine Coast

505331

RUSSELL JOHN WILKIE

Brisbane

1200876

SCHULZ DEVELOPMENTS PTY LTD

Rockhampton

45089

SCOTT BRADLEY WILLIAMS

Brisbane

1096910

SHANE JOHANNES JOSEPH NOY

Rockhampton

77338

SHEDS ALLOVER PTY LTD

Maryborough

1303301

SKYMARK CONSTRUCTION PTY LTD

Brisbane

1167837

SOFTLEYROSSO PTY LTD

Brisbane

1032418

SOUTHPORT STONE INDUSTRIES PTY LTD

Gold Coast

1177260

STAINLESS AESTHETICS PTY LTD

Brisbane

1137808

STAR CONSTRUCTIONS PTY LTD

Brisbane

1107207

STEPHEN GEORGE ROLL

Maryborough

1187135

STEPHEN WALES PLUMBING PTY LTD

Mackay

1272700

STRUCTURAL BUILDING MAINTENANCE PTY LTD

Brisbane

15083235

TAILORED RETAINING PTY LTD

Brisbane

1188183

TEMPMASTER PTY LTD

Brisbane

1274230

TENDAI CHITANDA

Brisbane

22856

THOMAS HILTON CAREY

Mackay

1116545

THOMASON CONSTRUCTIONS PTY LTD

Cairns

15081965

Veraniece Construction Corp Pty Ltd

Gold Coast

1264597

W A & L H EDWARDS PTY LTD

Gold Coast

1062630

WAYNE GEOFFREY TIMMINS

Brisbane

1194641

WBR Group Pty Ltd

Gold Coast

1189588

WYATT CONTRACTING PTY LTD

Brisbane

1086768

YELLA PAINTER PTY LTD

Brisbane

15046788

ZONE FRAMELESS PTY. LTD.

Brisbane