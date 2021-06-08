Full list: 49 regional pharmacists delivering vaccine

It will be easier for Queenslanders in regional and remote areas to access the Covid vaccine from today, as pharmacies in 49 sites across the state are approved to deliver doses.

It is specifically for regional and remote areas which don't have large capacity for GP rollouts.

Places where the pharmacy-delivered vaccine will be available include Longreach, Boonah, Chinchilla, Clermont, St George, Stanthorpe but also Hamilton Island.

The use of pharmacies for stage 2a of the vaccine rollout has been part of the national rollout plan for some time, though was originally expected to start last month.

Regional Health Minister Mark Coulton said Queensland community pharmacies would be the first in the nation to take part in the rollout.

"More than 8 million people live outside Australia's major capital cities, and while the regions have largely been spared from outbreaks during the pandemic, getting vaccinated is vital to our ongoing recovery and way forward," Mr Coulton said.

"Ensuring all Queenslanders have access to COVID-19 vaccinations, regardless where they live, is hugely important, and community pharmacies provide a network of professionals to make this task easier.

"Pharmacists have the skills and the capacity to play an important role in bolstering the rollout of vaccines in the bush and have the local knowledge needed to ensure their communities are fully protected from the virus."

More than 5 million Australians have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far, including more than 1 million living in rural, regional and remote areas.

Pharmacy Guild of Australia acting Queensland president Chris Owen said the state was leading the nation by being first to allow pharmacy vaccinations.

He said it was an important step given the decentralised nature of the state and the need to get Queenslanders vaccinated as quickly as possible.

