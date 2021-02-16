FULL LIST: 20 most popular baby names for every region

Here are the 10 most popular names for girls and boys for every region across Queensland.

Queensland children starting Prep in 2025 or 2026 are likely to have at least one boy named Oliver or William in their class according to a new list of the top baby names by region.

The records, by the Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages (RBDM), revealed that while almost every region in the state had Oliver as the most common name given to boys born in 2020, names given to girls had slightly more variety, with Matilda and Amelia breaking up the national trend of Charlotte and Oliva being the most popular.

According to the RBDM's Top 10 Baby Names of 2020, Noah took the top boys spot in Brisbane East and the Gold Coast areas while William knocked Oliver off number one in the Brisbane Inner City, Darling Downs and Fitzroy regions.

Oliver otherwise remained the number one name given to baby boys in 2020 throughout every other region, in line with the most popular boys name overall in Queensland.

Data revealing the most popular baby names for 2020, by region, has been released. Is your child’s name on the Top 10 list? Picture: Supplied

While Charlotte and Olivia remained in the top 10 of girls favourite names by region - also in line with Queensland's top 100 baby names for 2020 overall - parents from areas like Logan, Ipswich, Townsville, Brisbane North, the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Wide Bay, the Darling Downs and the outback areas opted for names like Isla, Isabella, Ava or Grace.

Matilda was the number one girls name given to babies in the Brisbane North area last year, while Harper topped the list in the Wide Bay region.

Amelia was the most popular in Logan while Ella topped the list in Mackay and Moreton Bay South.

Mia was the most popular girls name in Cairns and Toowoomba, while Sophie and Maggie were the top two girl's names given to outback-born babies.

Sophie Renton from the Sydney-based McCrindle research company said the 2020 Top 10 baby names data showed a preference for parents giving their children shorter names.

"The shorter names are winning out overall," she said.

"In typical Aussie culture we shorten everything and that does flow to our names as well.

"For example, Jack beats out Jackson, Archie beats Archer, Max is popular than Maxwell which has fallen out of the top 100."

The name Sophie was the most popular name given to baby girls living in the outback in 2020, according to recently released data. Picture: Supplied

Girl's names like Willow, Violet, Lily and Ivy also feature prominently in the top 10 most popular girls throughout Queensland, following a growing trend of "botanical" names, according to McCrindle's Australia's Top Baby Names 2020 report.

Miss Renton, 32, said Willow had risen 66 places in popularity, while Violet had moved up 60 spots and Ivy had jumped 52 spots on the Top 100 baby names list nationally.

"The rise of the flora and fauna name like Daisy and Ivy and Willow has definitely been growing," she said.

