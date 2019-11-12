Full list of bushfire warnings, closures around Ipswich

Information: Laidley Creek West Rd & Mulgowie Rd, Laidley Creek

There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Information: Melbourne St, Boonah

There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Information: 914-1037 Lefthand Branch Rd, Lefthand Branch

There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Advice: 40 Main Camp Creek Rd, Thornton

There are multiple warnings for this fire:

STAY INFORMED: Lefthand Branch (formerly Thornton and Lefthand Branch) bushfire as at 5.50pm Mon 11 Nov STAY INFORMED: Thornton (formerly Thornton and Lefthand Branch) bushfire as at 3pm Mon 11 Nov

Watch and Act: MULGOWIE RD, Townson

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Rosevale (south west of Ipswich) bushfire as at 6.55am Tues 12 Nov

WATCH AND ACT: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Rosevale and conditions could get worse. You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly. Currently as at 4.25am Tuesday 12 November, a large fire is travelling in a north, north easterly direction towards Baker Rd, Kerwitz Rd and Kelly and Dwyer Rd, Rosevale.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time, however this could change quickly and residents should be ready to leave the area. Fire crews are continuing to strengthen containment lines, however firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.