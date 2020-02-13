Full house sign not up: Rangers welcome recruits

Ranger Josh Horne braces for impact. The Ipswich club is hunting players to join teams across all ages.

Ranger Josh Horne braces for impact. The Ipswich club is hunting players to join teams across all ages.

RUGBY UNION: A healthy junior turnout made Ipswich Rangers’ sign-on the most successful in years.

Club president Rohan McPhail said officials were thrilled with considerable interest in the game played in heaven and over-the-moon with the attendance given the weather.

“The reason we have sign-on day is to welcome new people,” he said.

“It was a great turnout. It was one of the biggest we’ve had.

“The kids were running around bare foot kicking balls over the small goalposts and enjoying themselves.

“But the full house sign is not up.

“We’re still welcoming players across all age groups.”

McPhail said the large numbers to have indicated their intention to throw on the green and white jersey were extremely encouraging.

He said it meant the club was confident of fielding teams from under-6s right through to the semi-finals.

“We’re heading on the right path to being able to offer a continuous platform,” he said.

“Potentially, we could have two or three teams across some junior age groups.

“The club grows every year.

“The key is retaining what you’ve got.”

The Woodend Park based club is also hopeful of entering a women’s team for a second consecutive season.

McPhail said numbers had been aided by an influx of talent from RAAF Amberley but more women were still needed to ensure the squad had plenty of depth.

“We’re confident we will get back on the paddock,” he said.

“It would be a shame to see a situation where we were in one year and out the next.”

Players can register for the regular season via the Rugby Xplorer App available through the App Store and Google Play.

There will also be a registrar on hand at the clubhouse on Thursday nights from 6pm who will be able to assist and answer any queries.