AN IPSWICH petrol station has an early Christmas present for drivers, this morning selling unleaded petrol for close to 20c a litre cheaper than other businesses.

A line of cars is waiting to fill up at Metro Fuel at West Ipswich with the advertised price for unleaded petrol 122.9c a litre.

The RACQ fair fuel price for Ipswich today is 139.5 but all other petrol stations in the city, including Caltex Leichhardt and Puma West Ipswich, have put the price up to 143.6.