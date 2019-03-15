Fuel up while the price is still low say RACQ

IF YOU need fuel, grab it now cause the price is on the way up according to the RACQ.

Today the cheapest unleaded fuel in Ipswich was found at the 7-Eleven West Ipswich for 120.9 cents per litre.

According to the RACQ 121.9 was a fair price for fuel.

The most expensive fuel in Ipswich today was 153.9 cents per litre.

The Caltex Leichhardt was selling fuel for 121.4, United Booval, Metro West Ipswich and Caltex Brassall were all selling fuel for 121.9 cents per litre.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said fuel prices on par with the RACQ's Fair Fuel Price had not been observed for some time.

"The Fair Fuel Price is calculated by considering the freight costs to get petrol from the terminal gate to the bowser, as well as determining the reasonable retail margins that service stations should be taking," Ms Ross said.

"Initiatives like this and the Fuel Price Reporting Trial are bringing greater transparency to the industry. They're keeping retailers honest and turning knowledge into power for motorists who now know who to buy from and what price they should be paying."

Ms Ross said regardless of how fuel trended, motorists needed to make sure they only supported the service stations which offered the lowest prices.

"Always buy from the cheapest retailers as we know this is the key to driving down prices in the long run. You can find these sites by downloading the RACQ Fair Fuel Finder app."