Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Fuel thief fleeced neighbourhood servo twice in five days

Ross Irby
by
10th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

A FUEL drive-off thief who hit the same service station in his own neighbourhood of Redbank Plains twice in five days has been ordered by an Ipswich court to pay the owed monies.

With the matter dealt with in his absence, Lane Phillip Dagan, 20, was found guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two charges of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Police said the first incident happened at 7.50am on February 2 when Dagan pumped $100.13 worth of fuel and then drove away.

He returned to the same servo and pumped $101.67 worth of fuel and drove off.

He was identified by CCTV and admitted the crimes to Goodna police.

He said he had no money and knew he would get caught but needed a new job and felt trapped in the situation until he got paid.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess fined Dagan $500 and ordered him to pay the $202 debt - sent to SPER to organise a payment plan.

fuel drive-off ipswich crime ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times
Boy, 4, seriously injured after being hit by car

Boy, 4, seriously injured after being hit by car

News A YOUNG boy has been flown to hospital after allegedly being hit by a car south of Ipswich.

  • 10th Mar 2018 11:51 AM
ENOUGH: Troy's pledge for mum results in track opening

ENOUGH: Troy's pledge for mum results in track opening

Life Narelle Dobinson was killed while riding at Amberley in 2011

Masterchef star to grace inaugural dinner

Masterchef star to grace inaugural dinner

Whats On The aim of the event is to raise $20,000 for Ipswich Hospice

Rehab plan puts addict in good books

Rehab plan puts addict in good books

Crime 28-year-old ready to tackle his 13-year drug problem

Local Partners