Fuel thief fleeced neighbourhood servo twice in five days

A FUEL drive-off thief who hit the same service station in his own neighbourhood of Redbank Plains twice in five days has been ordered by an Ipswich court to pay the owed monies.

With the matter dealt with in his absence, Lane Phillip Dagan, 20, was found guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two charges of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Police said the first incident happened at 7.50am on February 2 when Dagan pumped $100.13 worth of fuel and then drove away.

He returned to the same servo and pumped $101.67 worth of fuel and drove off.

He was identified by CCTV and admitted the crimes to Goodna police.

He said he had no money and knew he would get caught but needed a new job and felt trapped in the situation until he got paid.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess fined Dagan $500 and ordered him to pay the $202 debt - sent to SPER to organise a payment plan.