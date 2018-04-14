Fuel thief cops longer jail term on the chin

A FEW weeks of free-wheeling in which Harley Anderson pumped fuel into his car before driving off without paying has come to a head.

Anderson has been ordered by an Ipswich magistrate to repay hundreds of dollars back to the service station operators he ripped off.

Harley Dylan Anderson, 21, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to more than 30 charges including seven frauds; stealing; two counts of receiving tainted property; wilful damage; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; driving when disqualified; having false registration plates; three counts of entering premises by break; six counts of stealing fuel; and entering a dwelling to steal.

The victims of his fuel thefts included service stations at Blacksoil and Haigslea in August and September 2017.

Seated in the court dock before his matter was heard, Anderson's mother called out to him loudly: "That's why you've got to be good so you don't keep going back there (jail)".

"Just got to straighten out.. isn't a life for you," she said.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Anderson had significant criminal history and in May 2017 received an eight month jail term for burglary and unlawful use of motor vehicles. His petrol stealing took place within four weeks of his release to parole.

Mr Ballard said in one offence Anderson fraudulently used the bankcard of someone else to pay for fuel.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Anderson was co-operative with police, even telling police he was going to "take it on the chin".

Mr Fairclough said Williams's mother would make sure he continued with drug counselling. He sought immediate parole.

Magistrate David Shepherd said to call his offending anything but a crime spree would be generous.

Mr Shepherd said his ongoing offending was extraordinary, and showed complete disregard for the law.

"And I have not heard anything about what you've actively done to seal with these sorts of things (his issues)."

Williams was sentenced to a total of 19 months jail with a parole release in July.

He was disqualified from holding a licence for two years.