Traffic chaos as fuel tanker explodes

TRAFFIC has been brought to a standstill as firefighters struggle to get a fuel tanker fire under control.

The 36,000-litre tanker burst into flames on the M1 Princes Motorway at West Wollongong at about 9am.

A fuel tanker has burst into flames on the Princes Highway, West Wollongong. #9News pic.twitter.com/Z2bcihhHyK — 9 News Illawarra (@9NewsIllawarra) January 3, 2019

Dark plumes of smoke have spread through the air, impacting visibility.

The flames are also impacting nearby bushland and residents who have been hearing massive explosions.

Firefighters have requested more water to get the blaze under control.

Commuters are being told to avoid the area if possible, with the road closed in both directions.

Passing motorists captured images of the blaze. Picture: Nine News

Motorists are now being told to avoid the area. Picture: Nine News