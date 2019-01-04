Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

m1 crash
Breaking

Traffic chaos as fuel tanker explodes

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Jan 2019 8:55 AM

TRAFFIC has been brought to a standstill as firefighters struggle to get a fuel tanker fire under control.

The 36,000-litre tanker burst into flames on the M1 Princes Motorway at West Wollongong at about 9am.

Dark plumes of smoke have spread through the air, impacting visibility.

The flames are also impacting nearby bushland and residents who have been hearing massive explosions.

Firefighters have requested more water to get the blaze under control.

Commuters are being told to avoid the area if possible, with the road closed in both directions.

 

Passing motorists captured images of the blaze. Picture: Nine News
Passing motorists captured images of the blaze. Picture: Nine News

 

Motorists are now being told to avoid the area. Picture: Nine News
Motorists are now being told to avoid the area. Picture: Nine News
editors picks fire fuel tanker highway m1 motorway roads roll over trucks

Top Stories

    FIRST LOOK: Inside Costco's giant new Bundamba warehouse

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Inside Costco's giant new Bundamba warehouse

    Offbeat Images revealing towering shelving, an open floorplan and 24 fuel bowsers have been provided exclusively to the QT.

    • 4th Jan 2019 9:30 AM
    Armed police ready to respond to people brandishing gel-guns

    premium_icon Armed police ready to respond to people brandishing gel-guns

    Crime Ammunition holds form whilst being fired and then explodes on impact

    WATCH: Police hunt two men who hit nine business across SEQ

    WATCH: Police hunt two men who hit nine business across SEQ

    Crime The men were involved in burglaries across Ipswich and Brisbane

    Local Partners