The fuel tanker caught fire on the Landsborough Highway 30km west of Barcaldine. The tanker was transporting fuel to parts of Western Queensland that have been impacted by catastrophic flooding.
Fuel tanker catches fire on QLD highway

Maddelin McCosker
18th Feb 2019 12:55 PM
12.55PM: A POSSIBLE flat tire is believed to be what started a truck fire on the Landsborough Highway early this morning.

The fuel tanker, which was carrying two different chemicals, caught fire 30km west of Barcaldine around 5.45am this morning.

The fire started in the cabin of the truck, which was destroyed, and damaged the first trailer was damaged.

The driver of the truck escaped uninjured.

The highway was closed for a number of hours, but a spokesperson from Queensland Police said it was reopened after a number of hours.

The clean up of the truck fire was a lengthy process as parts of the truck was melted onto the road due to the extreme heat of the blaze.

Three fire crews fought the blaze for almost an hour, with QFES confirming the blaze was under control by at 6.24pm.

The truck is said to have been carrying fuel for fodder drops in the west following extensive and catastrophic flooding.

 

The fuel tanker caught fire on the Landsborough Highway 30km west of Barcaldine.
10.25AM: A TRUCK carrying fuel to Western Queensland caught fire on the Landsborough Highway this morning.

The driver escaped the blaze uninjured after it started about 30km west of Barcaldine about 5.45am.

Three fire crews were called to the large truck fire which damaged the cabin and one of its trailers.

It is understood the tanker was carrying fuel for fodder deliveries in the west after the recent catastrophic flooding in the region.

Police closed the highway for a few hours while the scene was cleared, but it has since been reopened.

INITIAL: A TRUCK fire has reportedly left one prime mover and a trailer 'burnt out' near Barcaldine this morning.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the fire about 5.45am at Tara Station, off the Landsborough Highway.

When the crews arrived, the cabin of the truck was 'well alight'.

While the truck and a trailer are beloved to have been damaged, the full extent of the damage is still unknown.

Two other trailers were undamaged in the blaze.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control by 6.24am.

They are still on scene, working to cool down and monitor the fire.

