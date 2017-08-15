Fuel stations on notice to end price board confusion

Ipswich and Somerset fuel station owners have until January 31 to change their price boards to reflect the true costs motorists are being charged at the bowser.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said truth in petrol price advertising was a major issue for motorists.

"Fuel retailers will still be able to promote their discount fuel price schemes, just not on the fuel price boards.

"This is about making the advertised price to motorists fairer and less confusing," he said.

The main elements of the law are a ban on the display of conditionally discounted prices on fuel price boards, such as those that require a discount voucher or an in-store purchase and the coordination of price changes so motorists never pay more at the bowser than the price advertised on the board.