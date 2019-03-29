Fuel station owner loses $50,000 in turnover after accident

HARD ROAD: Liberty service station owner Shay Elman and (inset) Willowbank Area Residents Group members George Hatchman and Chad Hayes are calling for an urgent fix on the Cunningham Highway.

Cordell Richardson

SHAY Elman, owner of the Liberty Oil service station at Purga, on the Cunningham Hwy has had the business almost 20 years.

He's been waiting almost as long for upgrades to the Cunningham Hwy.

After last week's shocking truck rollover he was left high and dry without his normal patronage - not uncommon with heavy traffic or accidents.

"The accident itself it cost around $50,000, maybe more, maybe less, not in profit but in turnover," Mr Elman said.

"But if you ask me, this is a little problem, there's a two hour (traffic) block.

"People won't come in. If you take two hours, by 30 days ... that's four days every month."

Mr Elman has been battling with the change since he bought the service station.

"We are not sorry about buying the business, the business is doing alright but it's because we push cheap fuel," he said.

"It hurts (the business everyday), an accident is big time, nobody can come in and nobody can go out,"

Mr Elman said if his staff need to go home and pick up kids or grandkids from school they may be let out, but otherwise they're stuck in.

The heaviest traffic is in the morning, it starts about 5.30am and runs up until around 8am, and in the afternoon stretches from 2.30pm until 6.30pm he believes.

While Mr Elman said the CMC Rocks festival and events at the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct are good for trade, there may not soon be enough infrastructure to support the magnitude of these events.