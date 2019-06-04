Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fuel spills onto road after three-vehicle crash

Ali Kuchel
by
4th Jun 2019 11:29 AM

WEST-bound traffic on the Warrego Highway has been reduced to one lane following a car accident.

Police said at 10.20am they received multiple reports of a three-vehicle accident on the Warrego highway on-ramp at Plainland.

A police spokesperson said there was fuel on the road, and police were conducting traffic control while the accident was being cleaned up.

Paramedics are on scene and assessed two patients, one with a foot injury.

They both suffered minor chest and abdominal hospital and were transported in a stable condition to Laidley hospital.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Council awards $140 million contract, the largest in history

    premium_icon Council awards $140 million contract, the largest in history

    News Advanced drawings of the future development have been released, offering a clearer look at council's plans.

    • 4th Jun 2019 1:17 PM
    • 1 DILLIGAFF
    LIVE: Watch Ipswich State High in Langer Cup today

    premium_icon LIVE: Watch Ipswich State High in Langer Cup today

    Rugby League As a subscriber, you will get to watch those games for free

    Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

    premium_icon Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

    People and Places Who is shaping the city of Ipswich?

    Two weeks of terror! Teen stabbed violent brute to save mum

    premium_icon Two weeks of terror! Teen stabbed violent brute to save mum

    Crime Teen stabbed violent obsessed stalker Cameron Stockwell to save mum

    • 4th Jun 2019 2:00 PM