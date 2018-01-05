Fuel rage: Pump 'rort' leaves Ipswich drivers out of pocket

IPSWICH'S fuel prices surged to two-year highs as residents filled up for Christmas holidays.

The RACQ has revealed that with an average unleaded petrol price of 140.7 cents per litre, Ipswich service stations sold some of the most expensive fuel in Queensland in December.

Spokesperson Renee Smith said Ipswich drivers were really feeling the pinch.

"What was once one of the cheapest places to fill up in Queensland was last month one of the dearest,” Ms Smith said.

"Ipswich motorists were charged more for fuel than 22 of the 33 regional Queensland towns and cities we monitor.

"It's outrageous and there's no good reason for it. We saw a slight increase in the global price of oil, but there's no way to justify these high prices.

"The Ipswich average was also higher than that of the major Australian capital cities.”

Ms Smith said service stations had charged, on average, indicative retail margins of 14.5cpl for ULP in December, which she described as a rort.

"We saw retailers extend the expensive phase of the south east Queensland (SEQ) price cycle last month which was likely because fuel retailers wanted to keep prices higher through the festive season,” she said.

Ms Smith said Ipswich was now in the discounting phase of the petrol price cycle and drivers should avoid the bowser until prices dropped further over the next week.