FUEL PRICES: Cheapest place to fill up in Ipswich today

DRIVERS should fill up their tanks today as petrol prices across Ipswich are the cheapest they have been in months.

Caltex Woolworths at Karalee is the cheapest in Ipswich with unleaded for 119.9cpl, while three other petrol stations at West Ipswich are selling unleaded for 123.5cpl.

It's a welcome change as petrol prices in the southeast set new records last month when unleaded sold for as much as 174.1cpl, 7.5cpl higher than in September.

This time last year the average prices of unleaded petrol in Ipswich was 139.0cpl.

At Leichhardt, North Ipswich, Yamanto and Bundamba, unleaded is 123.7cpl, and 123.9cpl at Brassall, Flinders View, Ipswich and Raceview.

At Wacol unleaded is 122.5cpl and 122.8cpl at Springfield.

The most expensive unleaded in Ipswich today is at Karalee for 148.9cpl, Aratula for 149.9cpl and Fernvale for 147.9cpl.