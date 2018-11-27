Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

FUEL PRICES: Cheapest place to fill up in Ipswich today

Emma Clarke
by
27th Nov 2018 10:10 AM

DRIVERS should fill up their tanks today as petrol prices across Ipswich are the cheapest they have been in months.

Caltex Woolworths at Karalee is the cheapest in Ipswich with unleaded for 119.9cpl, while three other petrol stations at West Ipswich are selling unleaded for 123.5cpl.

It's a welcome change as petrol prices in the southeast set new records last month when unleaded sold for as much as 174.1cpl, 7.5cpl higher than in September.

This time last year the average prices of unleaded petrol in Ipswich was 139.0cpl.

At Leichhardt, North Ipswich, Yamanto and Bundamba, unleaded is 123.7cpl, and 123.9cpl at Brassall, Flinders View, Ipswich and Raceview.

At Wacol unleaded is 122.5cpl and 122.8cpl at Springfield.

The most expensive unleaded in Ipswich today is at Karalee for 148.9cpl, Aratula for 149.9cpl and Fernvale for 147.9cpl.

More Stories

cheap petrol petrol prices racq racq fair fuel price
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Two charged over ‘elaborate’ dead body hoax

    premium_icon Two charged over ‘elaborate’ dead body hoax

    Crime Two men have been charged following an alleged “elaborate hoax” that led to police establishing a crime scene.

    • 27th Nov 2018 1:15 PM
    Love Ipswich? Then this is the place for you

    premium_icon Love Ipswich? Then this is the place for you

    News This suburb comes out top of new list

    • 27th Nov 2018 1:00 PM
    Smoke warning as authorities battle multiple fires

    Smoke warning as authorities battle multiple fires

    Weather Hot, windy conditions expected tomorrow with possible dust haze

    Meth-infused greyhound claims spark bail dogfight

    premium_icon Meth-infused greyhound claims spark bail dogfight

    News Dog ban demand barking up wrong tree, court finds

    • 27th Nov 2018 1:46 PM

    Local Partners