AIRLIFTED: A man in his thirties was airlifted off Fraser Island on Sunday morning after burning his arms in a refueling incident. Lifeflight Media
FUEL FIRE: Man burns arms on Fraser Island

Blake Antrobus
20th Oct 2019 11:56 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
A TOURIST has been airlifted from Fraser Island after burning his arms while refueling on Sunday morning.

The Lifeflight Rescue helicopter arrived on a beach on the island's east side just before 8am this morning.

The man, in his thirties, was treated for burns on his arms by paramedics.

It is understood he sustained the injuries while refueling a generator on a nearby property when a flash fire occurred.

The man was airlifted to hospital in a stable condition.

