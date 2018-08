DRIVERS are being encouraged to take advantage of the cheap end of the fuel cycle after the price of unleaded petrol jumped 24 cents within one week.

According to the Australian Institute of Petroleum, the lowest point of the fuel cycle in Ipswich last week was $1.34.

Prices then increased a staggering 24 cents per litre to a high of $1.581.

The average price was $1.446 last week, 5.6 cents more expensive than in Brisbane.