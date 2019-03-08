Fuel cheaper amid price reporting

IPSWICH'S fuel prices remain low thanks to high competition between retailers, the RACQ says.

Ipswich's fair fuel price is $1.244 and predicted to fall further.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the club believed the fuel price reporting trial had helped drive the change as it had generated high levels of competition among retailers.

"For many years, Brisbane's been the most expensive capital city in Australia, and it's good to see this trend starting to change. Indicative retail margins for both ULP and diesel are also lower than they've been in five years," Ms Ross said.

"The fuel price reporting trial means there's now greater transparency in an industry where prices rely heavily on competition.

Motorists are in the driver's seat about who they choose to buy from and they're becoming so much savvier."