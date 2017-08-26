Fuel almost flowing at new West Ipswich petrol station

Metro Petroleum is moving into the site on the corner of Brisbane and Tiger Street in West Ipswich.

REVEALED: New petrol station is first for Ipswich, SEQ

THE bowsers are on their hooks, packs of chips line the shelves and petrol is just about ready to flow at a new West Ipswich petrol station.

After months of construction, in which the underground fuel tank was dug-up, the old Freedom Fuels on Brisbane St West Ipswich has been re-branded as Metro Petroleum.

This week the wire fences blocking the driveway were pulled down and patches in the cement were filled in as workers were busy packing fridges and shelves with typical petrol station snacks.

It is understood the final checks are happening and the first customers are expected to be served within days.

Freedom Fuels closed in June, only a few months after the new Puma service station opened a few metres up the road.

Metro Petroleum has expanded to become a large independent service station franchise, with 180 service stations across its network.

The new station will be Metro's first in Ipswich.