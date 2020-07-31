Frustration, blessing as Knights brace for massive test

Ipswich Knights recruit Michael Morrow benefited from an extra week off. Picture: Cordell Richardson

WITH six games in three weeks looming for the Ipswich Knights, the false start was a blessing in disguise.

While the Knights were eager to kick off the rescheduled Football Queensland Premier League season last weekend, the washout gave some injured players another week to recover.

That provided mixed feelings for head coach Andy Ogden.

"It's frustrating to be honest,'' he said of not being able to reopen the season against Sunshine Coast.

"The boys want to actually get on the park and play.''

The Sunshine Coast match called off due to the rain will be played on Wednesday night - after the Knights face Holland Park in Saturday night's away clash.

The Sunshine Coast encounter will provide some additional challenges for the Knights having to head up the highway midweek.

"We are definitely going to have guys unavailable,'' Ogden said.

"We will still put out a decent squad whether it's some of the 20s come in and help us out, we're not going to worry to much about it.

"Logistically it's tough to get from work, through all that traffic up to Sunny Coast and trying to be there on time and preparation.''

Aware of the series of matches in short succession coming up, Ogden was happy to give his players some time off after last weekend's game was washed out.

"Because we've got a busy schedule coming up, we let the guys have a free weekend,'' he said.

"The good thing was those niggling injuries we had (provided more time to recover).''

Michael Morrow. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Key players like captain Jack Cabassi, strikers Michael Morrow and Lachlan Munn and goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg are now available for Saturday night's clash with Holland Park.

"We're going in with an almost full strength squad,'' Ogden said.

However, he's preparing to test his squad's depth with weekend and midweek games scheduled for the next three weeks.

"Everyone will get good game time,'' the experienced coach said.

"Good players know that they can't start every week.

"There's circumstances around everything.

"We're semi-pro so people work.

"You've just got to have flexibility and understand what level you are at.''

At this stage, football matches scheduled for the weekend were continuing amid the latest coronavirus concerns in South East Queensland.

"Everybody is crossing their fingers that we don't to backwards, back in to where we were,'' Ogden said.

GAME DAY

FQPL: Friday (7.30pm) - Western Pride v Wynnum at Carmichael Park.

Saturday (6.30pm): Ipswich Knights v Holland Park at Whites Hill Reserve.

CL1: Saturday (6pm) - Western Spirit v Samford at Samford.

Sunday (5pm): Ipswich City v New Farm at Sutton Park.

CL2: Saturday (5pm) - Ripley Valley v Kangaroo Point at Briggs Road.

CL3: Saturday (7pm) - Springfield United v Tarragindi at Springfield Central Sports Complex.

BWPL: Saturday (7pm) - Ipswich City v The Lakes at Kinsellas Park.