'Frustrated' Springfield eager to continue promotion push

Springfield United coaches Michael Keating and Alex Smith have added international experience to this year's Capital League 3 side.

Springfield United coaches Michael Keating and Alex Smith have added international experience to this year's Capital League 3 side.

SPRINGFIELD United's coaching team is giving the club every chance to enhance their promotion prospects this season.

The Capital League 3 club just needs some games to get the season rolling.

The scheduled inaugural local derby between Springfield United and Ripley Valley was washed out at Woodcrest College on Saturday night.

That was the latest weather-affected match for Springfield's top side which has only been able to play two matches this season. Springfield beat Logan Village 2-1 and Bethania Rams 4-3 either side of games being postponed.

That included the chance for the established Springfield combination to play the new Ripley Valley side at the weekend.

Springfield head coach Michael Keating conceded it had been a frustrating season so far, especially not being able to get Saturday night's match complete.

"We were looking forward to playing Ripley,'' he said.

However, he's delighted with how co-coach Alex Smith is fitting into the side, providing valuable views on the game.

"He's just got so much experience,'' Keating said of Smith, who has previous links to Aberdeen, Dundee United and St Mirren.

"Every question I ask him, he's got a story to tell.''

Smith is a two-time Scottish Cup winner with St Mirren (1987) and Aberdeen (1990) and was in the Scottish League when Aberdeen won the 1990 Cup.

Keating also has strong connections to Everton Football Club where he worked as an academy development coach.

Together, the coaches are eager to share their knowledge at Springfield, where the club has made great strides in recent seasons becoming more professional.

"We're looking to push for promotion this season,'' Keating said.

But with a bye again this weekend, Springfield's preparation has been hampered, especially with their 4th round SEQ FFA Cup match against Moreton Bay United scheduled for April 9.

While the CL3 derby was postponed, the Ipswich City Bulls managed to get their game against Samford played at Sutton Park on Saturday night. However, the Bulls lost 4-3.