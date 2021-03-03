Frustrated residents call for more action on reckless hoons

Springfield resident Nicole says she worries hoons will cause a horrible crash

Springfield resident Nicole says she worries hoons will cause a horrible crash

SPRING Mountain resident Nicole MacPherson lives in fear that one day an out-of-control car will crash into her family’s home as result of reckless driving.

The young mother spoke exclusively with the Queensland Times last week, revealing how she often woke to the sounds of screeching tyres in the dead of night.

Unfortunately, hooning appears to be a widespread issue for the area with Springfield police also confirming there had been an increased numbed of complaints.

The rise in incidents prompted an official warning from police, cautioning drivers not using the space for its intended purposes to move on – or risk serious repercussions.

A Queensland Police spokesman said hooning at a carpark located at the city’s centre had been particularly troublesome.

Unwelcome hooning has increased at this privately owned car park in Springfield Central. Pic: Google Maps

The car park, bordered by David Henry Way, Barry Alexander Dr and Sinnathamby Blvd, has reportedly become a hotbed for dangerous driving.

“They come out at night-time especially when it’s raining, to come out and do their doughnuts and burnouts,” Mrs MacPherson said.

“We moved into the area three years ago, and there was not one doughnut mark.

“It’s mostly happened within the last 3-4 months of us living in this area, the intersection (at Grande Ave and Springfield Central Blvd) is just covered in doughnuts.

READ MORE: ‘They’ll kill someone’: Resident’s outrage over hooning

READ MORE: 30 of Ipswich’s dumbest drink drivers

“Our house is designed so that our loungeroom is at the front of the house, that’s what my concern is. That one of these turkeys will lose control.”

She said she feared schoolchildren could be harmed as result of hooning.

“The school is right across the road; the kids commute by walking back and forth. They’ve got to cross this intersection when the hoons do the doughnuts.”

Police will rely on CCTV footage and restricting access to the areas to combat the issue.

Mrs MacPherson said she was not surprised to hear of the unwelcome car park hooning.

“Where they’re doing it, that car park is actually unattended,” she said.

“My friend hears it too; she can hear it behind where she lives because it’s happening at the intersection near her place as well.

“I have submitted a hoon request through the Queensland Police, but nothing came of it, it’s just getting to a point now where it’s getting to beyond a joke.”

The installation of security cameras was needed urgently, she said.

Officer in charge of Springfield Police Station, Senior Sergeant Ben MacKenzie said the carpark was privately owned land.

He said police were continuing to work with the landowner to stop incidents by appealing to local residents via the media, MyPolice blogs and through the land owner.

“Encompassing physical measures such as security guards, restricting access to the area, and the use of CCTV footage to deter offences from continuing, as well as prosecuting detected offences are all being used or considered at this time,” he said.