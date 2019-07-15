Frustrated parents demand new school in growing region

Amy Huckel with, Wyatt, 6 Jasper, 3, and Harper, 5, are campaigning to bring a high school to Karalee.

FRUSTRATED parents say they are in a race against time to avoid a nightmare school run and be able to send their children to a local school.

Karalee residents are again calling for the State Government to fund construction of a high school in the area.

More than 1200 families in the growing region are forced to send their children to the close-to-capacity Ipswich State High School or Kenmore State High.

Plans were mooted for a new school several years ago but parents were told there was not enough demand.

With the area now considered a growth suburb, evidenced by the choking infrastructure including Mount Crosby Rd, parents are demanding action on education.

Mother of six Amy Huckel wants the state to revisit its 2017 refusal to build a new school.

"With the ever growing population and the way they're letting developers develop out here, we definitely have enough numbers to build a school," she said.

"They need to look at it again because within two years of the last review Ipswich High is at capacity, Kenmore High is hardly taking any of our kids because we're out of the catchment area.

"We're stuck between a rock and a hard place.

"We're like the forgotten towns of Ipswich."

According to the 2016 Census 9 per cent of students attended a non-government high school compared to 6 per cent who attended state schools.

Ms Huckel is the president of the Karalee Tornadoes Rugby League Club.

She said parents had voiced similar desires for the new school, but had been shut down by the state.

"The government says all of the schools in Ipswich have enough space to take our children and we're all in the Ipswich State High School catchment," Ms Huckel said.

"They're telling us they haven't reached capacity and it's not an issue."

Ms Huckel said the hundreds of parents on school runs to Ipswich State High School were contributing to the Mount Crosby Rd congestion.

"At certain times of the day you just don't attempt it," she said.

"You can be sitting in traffic for 45 minutes just to get from Ipswich back to Karalee."

With three young children to start high school in a few years Ms Huckel wants the state to start work.

"Get them a school so they have one in their local area and community," she said.

"You don't have to open a high school and fill it straight away.

"Start at Year 7 and build it up every year.

"That would work."

Moggil MP Christian Rowan said residents were concerned about future education infrastructure planning.

"I would call upon the Palaszczuk Labor Government to ensure that the concerns of residents and parents are heard and addressed in an open and transparent manner," he said.

"What we need from the Palaszczuk Labor Government is a clear plan for future high school educational infrastructure servicing a number of suburbs including Mt Crosby, Karana Downs, Karalee and Chuwar."