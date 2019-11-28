Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A customer was so frustrated that he arrived at a bank moments after closing time he lost his cool and did something even he admitted was “ridiculous”.
A customer was so frustrated that he arrived at a bank moments after closing time he lost his cool and did something even he admitted was “ridiculous”.
Crime

Frustrated bank customer’s ‘ridiculous’ actions

by Luke Mortimer
28th Nov 2019 9:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CUSTOMER was so frustrated at arriving at a bank moments after closing time he lost his cool and tried to use a tyre iron to open the door of the financial institution.

Soon after, police officers arrived to find a frustrated Christopher Leigh Worker still at the Commonwealth Bank branch with the steel tool propped up against a wall.

Worker, 34, was ultimately unsuccessful in his bid to withdraw money on November 19.

The homeless Southport man was not in the courtroom when his public nuisance charge was finalised at Southport Magistrates Court yesterday.

Worker was locked up on the day of the offence and remained behind bars.

Worker tried to open the door of a Commonwealth Bank branch with a tyre iron, drawing the attention of police. File photo. Picture: Hollie Adams
Worker tried to open the door of a Commonwealth Bank branch with a tyre iron, drawing the attention of police. File photo. Picture: Hollie Adams

 

His futile attempt to enter the bank came after he "became irritated when he was unable to enter", police prosecutor Sergeant Davina Cochrane told the court.

"He continued to yell and swear at police while in a public place," she said.

Sgt Cochrane asked Magistrate Michelle Dooley to order the forfeiture of the tyre iron.

Worker had "several previous offences of public nuisance", she said.

But Magistrate Michelle Dooley took into account Worker was remorseful and had described his own offending as "ridiculous".

Worker, part of the homeless community in Southport, became upset when he was unable to enter the bank because his bank card and other belongings had been taken, the court was told.

He had hoped to withdraw cash to use during the night.

Ms Dooley fined Worker $600.

christopher leigh worker commonwealth bank crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2011 Queensland floods class action judgment delivery due

        2011 Queensland floods class action judgment delivery due

        Environment The fight for compensation for more than 6800 Queenslanders whose homes were flooded in the catastrophic 2011 floods is almost over.

        A funny spin on beloved Christmas tale

        premium_icon A funny spin on beloved Christmas tale

        News Director Samantha Johnson describes the show as an emotional rollercoaster

        Teen’s jetski weekend turns into full blown rescue mission

        premium_icon Teen’s jetski weekend turns into full blown rescue mission

        News Hamish Burke was out for a weekend with mates when he suddenly became a vital part...

        Drag racing identity in cocaine bust

        premium_icon Drag racing identity in cocaine bust

        News Drag racer John Cannuli hauled before a Supreme Court judge.