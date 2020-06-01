Fruit and veg to your door a hit

A local fruit and vegetable business has found a new way to stay in business after the coronavirus pandemic threatened to shut them down.

Andrew Verhey’s ‘Andy’s Fruit and Veg’ had to adapt quickly when all their usual customers stopped placing orders.

“When the virus hit, everything went dead and when we came to work on Monday we had all these order cancellations,” he said.

“We basically do wholesale to restaurant’s and cafes and then obviously when the virus hit most of the guys shut down or went to minimal staff and service.

“We started doing fruit and veg boxes as a way of keeping our staff and keeping ourselves employed.”

Mr Verhey’s has been able to keep his staff employed and his business alive by delivering fruit and vegetable boxes to the people of Ipswich.

“We started doing it with a $30 box and a $50 box with delivery and we do the Ipswich areas out to Rosewood, Karalee, Springfield Goodna,” he said.

“The community has been really great in getting behind us and supporting us.”

Mr Verhey’s said that the staff and parents at Smart Start Early Leaning Centre were particularly supportive.

“They really got behind us, buying boxes and sharing posts on Facebook,” he said.

Mr Verhey’s also collaborated with local Ipswich bakehouse ‘Our Bakery Rules’ to deliver bread to the community as well.



Although, the fruit and vegetable boxes were developed because of COVID-19, Mr Verhey’s said he will continue making and delivering them if the community still wants them.

“It has been slowly dying as people have been going back out, but it’s something we’ll continue to do and monitor as time goes on.”

If you want to find out more search Andy’s Fruit and Veg on Facebook.

Read more stories by Samtui Selave