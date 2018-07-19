Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Frosty start for Ipswich ahead of warm change

Helen Spelitis
by
19th Jul 2018 5:00 AM

IT'S another frosty morning across Ipswich with temperatures dipping to near freezing.

A low of two degrees is expected across the region this morning, almost a carbon copy of the past few days when frost covered some parts.

But for those who have had enough of the cold starts, relief is on the way - although it will be short lived.

BoM says Friday's low will be a comparatively warm six degrees due to cloud cover, before cooling off again heading into the weekend.

According to the Amberley weather station, the closest to Ipswich city, temperatures dropped to -1.9 degrees on Wednesday morning at 6.32am.

The coldest recorded day so far this month was Saturday when Amberley dropped to -2.7 degrees.

That's cold but still not close to the monthly historical set in July 2007 when temperatures plummeted to -4.3 degrees.

The coldest ever temperature at Amberley was -4.9 degrees, recorded in August 1994.

Ipswich forecast

Today: Max 26 degrees

Friday: Min 6, max 24 degrees

Saturday: Min 3, max 21 degrees

Sunday: Min 3, max 23 degrees

frost ipswich weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    STINK SQUAD: Specialist taskforce launches in Ipswich

    premium_icon STINK SQUAD: Specialist taskforce launches in Ipswich

    News REVOLTING smells plaguing Ipswich residents will be dealt with under a State Government crackdown, launched today, following a telephone survey.

    • 19th Jul 2018 5:01 AM
    Our best fish and chips revealed

    premium_icon Our best fish and chips revealed

    Food & Entertainment Forget religion and politics, here's one topic that’s guaranteed to fire up...

    • 19th Jul 2018 4:29 AM
    Uproar over access to children’s My Health Records

    premium_icon Uproar over access to children’s My Health Records

    Health Angry parents say they cannot opt kids out of My Health system.

    Parents out of pocket in childcare glitch

    premium_icon Parents out of pocket in childcare glitch

    Parenting Thousands lose out in the first week of the new childcare subsidy.

    Local Partners