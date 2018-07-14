Frosty, cool mornings expected this weekend

A COOL but sunny change is headed for Ipswich this weekend.

Temperatures drop down to 1C on Saturday and Sunday while Boonah will be even colder on the weekend, down to 0C on both mornings.

Day time temperatures on the weekend will also be especially chilly, peaking at 21C on Saturday and 22C on Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters predict expect clear and sunny skies to stick about every day until late in the working week.

Morning frost is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday morning will be slightly warmer at 2C, increasing to 4C on Wednesday.

On Thursday temperature will be between 3C and 24C.

Temperatures in Boonah will range between 0C and 21C on Saturday, 0C and 22 on Sunday and with 1C minimums on Monday and Tuesday.

In Gatton temperatures will drop down to 2C on Saturday, increasing to 20C during the day, with temperatures between 1C and 21C on Sunday.