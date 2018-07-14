Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Frosty, cool mornings expected this weekend

14th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

A COOL but sunny change is headed for Ipswich this weekend.

Temperatures drop down to 1C on Saturday and Sunday while Boonah will be even colder on the weekend, down to 0C on both mornings.

Day time temperatures on the weekend will also be especially chilly, peaking at 21C on Saturday and 22C on Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters predict expect clear and sunny skies to stick about every day until late in the working week.

Morning frost is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday morning will be slightly warmer at 2C, increasing to 4C on Wednesday.

On Thursday temperature will be between 3C and 24C.

Temperatures in Boonah will range between 0C and 21C on Saturday, 0C and 22 on Sunday and with 1C minimums on Monday and Tuesday.

In Gatton temperatures will drop down to 2C on Saturday, increasing to 20C during the day, with temperatures between 1C and 21C on Sunday.

Related Items

Show More
bom frost ipswich weather winter
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: ReachTEL poll reveals residents' view on sacking

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: ReachTEL poll reveals residents' view on sacking

    Council News Seven questions were asked about the political upheaval and alleged criminal conduct related to the Ipswich City Council.

    • 14th Jul 2018 12:08 AM
    POLL RESULTS: Pisasale's popularity continues to wane

    premium_icon POLL RESULTS: Pisasale's popularity continues to wane

    News On Thursday night, ReachTEL conducted a survey of 842 residents.

    • 14th Jul 2018 12:07 AM
    BIG READ: Council dismissal, how we got here

    BIG READ: Council dismissal, how we got here

    Council News The past year has been dramatic for the council and its ratepayers

    • 14th Jul 2018 12:07 AM
    Separation of powers questioned after council sacking

    premium_icon Separation of powers questioned after council sacking

    Council News We're not aware of this happening in the last decade: Society says

    • 14th Jul 2018 12:07 AM

    Local Partners