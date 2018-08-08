Frost, 1C mornings to return to Ipswich today

IPSWICH residents shouldn't be putting the winter warmers away just yet with frosty conditions expected to return from this morning.

Overnight on Monday was unseasonably warm for Ipswich at this time of year but the winter reprieve will be short lived, forecasters say.

Cloud cover that resulted in some rain and higher overnight minimums earlier in the week will move away to make way for more classic winter weather from today.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said frost will return from Wednesday morning and it was expected to stick about until at least Friday.

"With the changes it will be a lot dryer and cooler than what it was in the past few days," Mr Clark said.

"It will be really sunny for the next few days and warming up nicely throughout the day but the nights will be quite cool."

Mr Clark said a dry air mass and clear skies would results in below average conditions, particular overnight and early in the morning.

"We will start seeing a trough system approaching from the west on the weekend and while there will be not much weather in it, it will slowly start warming up on the weekend to maximums of about 26C," he said.

"The nights will still remain quite cool and we will be returning to cool mornings from next week, back to classic winter conditions."

Temperatures will drop down as low as 1C this morning, heating up to 24C during the day while Thursday will be slightly warmer, between 2C and 24C. Temperatures in Gatton will range between 2C and 23C today and 3C and 24C on Thursday, while in Boonah temperatures today will be between 1C and 23C and 1C and 23C on Thursday.