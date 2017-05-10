22°
Frontline health workers turn to the LNP for help

Helen Spelitis
| 10th May 2017 10:05 AM
Shadow Health Minister John-Paul Langbroek MP says frontline workers are turning to the LNP for help.
Shadow Health Minister John-Paul Langbroek MP says frontline workers are turning to the LNP for help.

AN INCREASING number of frontline health staff have contacted the LNP Opposition saying their complaints regarding bullying have not been adequately addressed, the Shadow Health Minister says.

Surfers Paradise MP John Paul Langbroek says the State Government's hands-off approach, by consistently putting the responsibility back on individual health services would not help resolve issues.

"MPs are being approached by health workers in all areas of Queensland who are increasingly frustrated," Mr Langbroek said.

"It seems pretty obvious that if we were in government the Queensland Nurses Union would be behaving differently in public, given this increasing anecdotal evidence from nurses working in the system.

"Frontline workers are feeling fragile and unsupported which makes it even harder for them to go about their jobs where they say they're being threatened.

"They are scared in the workplace which is made worse by the fact they feel no one is prepared to stand up for them."

On its website, Queensland Health said there was no excuse for bullying and promoted early intervention in its approach to resolving complaints.

Workers experiencing workplace harassment, who have attempted to resolve the issues informally, are told to speak to their manager or a director if the manager is involved in the bullying behaviour.

"Where concerns are raised about unlawful discrimination and vilification, a manager has an obligation to take appropriate action," the website reads.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bullying health ipswich mental health nurse

