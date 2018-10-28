From Wembley to Bundamba: Scottish coach here to help

HAVING played at Wembley Stadium, Jason Buchanan knows what it's like to perform on one of the biggest football stages in the world.

That was in 1988 when he played for the Scottish youth team in a 1-1 draw against England. Apart from the exceptional atmosphere of being on the field in front of 55,000 fans, the match was televised live in the UK.

Days into his new Ipswich role as technical director, Jason Buchanan is encouraged by what he's seen at the Knights headquarters at Bundamba.

"To be honest, I was very surprised at the facilities here,'' he said, having previously served at a community club on the Gold Coast.

"I'm just getting a feel for it, getting used to the facilities, getting to know the coaches.''

After a major planning meeting at the Knights clubhouse on Saturday, Buchanan is keen to get down to business completing 2019 trials and building for next season.

"For me, I'm not the type of person that is going to come in and change everything.,'' he said.

"I'm just going to blend in and try to identify areas where I can improve.''

While he'll encourage his new colleagues to follow the national curriculum, Buchanan is keen for the Knights to show some flair.

"I want the coaches and myself to instil our own personality into the coaching style,'' he said.

Although he doesn't know a lot about the current Knights people, Buchanan said that could be a good thing coming in as a neutral observer.

He said the toughest part of being a technical director was "to convert expectations'', especially when parents or players think they are better than they are.

However, the most rewarding part was seeing young footballers selected for the NPL (National Premier Leagues) or given higher level opportunities.

"That gives any coach or technical director great pleasure seeing kids progress,'' Buchanan said.