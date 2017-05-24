28°
News

Veteran's journey from Iraq to Springfield

Myjanne Jensen
| 24th May 2017 12:17 PM
Zero K Productions founder and 24/7 Funnels co-founder Darren Burgess has lived many lives throughout his career, including a stint as a nuclear weapons engineer for the British Royal Navy.
Zero K Productions founder and 24/7 Funnels co-founder Darren Burgess has lived many lives throughout his career, including a stint as a nuclear weapons engineer for the British Royal Navy. Myjanne Jensen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IMAGINE being sent to war only to find out it was all for nothing.

That was the experience for one Springfield man Darren Burgess, who served in the war in Iraq in 2003.

Originally from the south coast of England, Mr Burgess has lived in Springfield on and off for 10 years and told the story of his long journey to Australia.

"When I was growing up I pretty much sucked at everything, especially at school and sports," Mr Burgess said.

"When I was 17 years-old I joined the Royal Navy as a weapons technician and slowly discovered I was in fact not a loser after all."

During his 14 years in the military, Mr Burgess went on to become a senior weapon systems instructor, trained as a helicopter co-pilot, specialised in nuclear, biological and chemical warfare defence and served in several conflict zones as an officer on various frigates and destroyers.

One such mission was the tour to the Gulf of Iraq as part of the now infamous weapons of mass destruction deployment and it was that tour that would ultimately seal Mr Burgess' fate in the navy.

"I was a weapons engineering officer specialising in chemical biological nuclear warfare and was sent to the Gulf War in 2003, which to be honest, was the reason why I eventually left," Mr Burgess said.

"There were a couple of incidents that come to mind, but one in particular was when we had been on defence watch for 82 days, which meant that everyone was in a heightened state of alert and it creates a type of low-grade stress you don't always notice.

"After a night out and a fight with his girlfriend, one of our crew members ended up taking his own life and I was responsible for having to tell his family.

"It's that kind of stress that people just got used to, yet you don't realise how fragile people become."

Mr Burgess said the last straw came when the ship was sent into battle mode due to incorrect information, resulting in undue trauma for all involved.

"We received intelligence that a chemical warhead had been fired over the ship, so we were sent into a fighting state where the responsibility was ultimately put on me to ensure the ship was operational," Mr Burgess said.

"To then find out there weren't any chemical weapons in Iraq and to have been through all of that for nothing, I found that personally very hard to resolve."

Mr Burgess decided to leave the service, emigrating to Australia in 2005 before finally settling in Springfield in 2014.

"We have ended up back in Springfield about four times now and I think it's just because it has everything you need as a parent.

"It offers a safe environment, it's very family-focussed and all the facilities you could possibly need are really local and it's also not too difficult to get into the city on the occasion you want to go."

Father of two, Mr Burgess is now following his passion of video editing and runs Springfield-based Zero K Productions, a video production company, as well as 247Funnels, a done-for-you video marketing company.

"I started this business two years ago and what I found was I would do a video for a client and then check in with them to see how things were going, only to find nothing had really changed for their business," Mr Burgess said.

"At the time I was only focused on video production, but when I noticed my clients didn't really know what to do with the videos, it made me realise that just handing someone a video wasn't enough and I could help them with their marketing as another part of my service."

Topics:  24/7 funnels defence forces springfield zero k productions

Man in hospital after country crash

Man in hospital after country crash

Driver treated for injuries

  • News

  • 24th May 2017 2:12 PM

Ipswich woman's last chance to spend time with dying dad

LIFELINE: Ride-sharing job allows Bryr Brannigan to spend time with terminally ill dad, Patrick.

HOW Uber changed this local family's life

'UNFAIR': Taxi boss slams ride sharing reforms

"The public continues to choose taxis for a simple reason - they are safe and provide service to all areas 24/7.”

TAXI Council says they'd welcome Uber as competition if it was fair

Booming Ipswich service helping hundreds make extra cash

A surge in demand is good news for those looking for work

Local Partners

Lemons to race 24 hours at Willowbank Raceway

Hotted up old bombs set to raise funds for prostate cancer

Show legend returns to post after being run over by float

TROJAN: Syd Haag shows off his injuries sustained in an accident at the Ipswich Show on Saturday morning, but it didn't stop him returning to his post.

"A lady cut a corner and unfortunately Syd got run over"

Paddinton Bear is coming to Ipswich

IN TOWN: Annette Kitching plays the part of Paddington Bear in The Cute Little Bear From Peru at the Incinerator Theatre.

FAVOURITE children's character set to delight in new show

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

IPSWICH SHOW: What's on at the showgrounds today

Ipswich Show 2017. Sasha Bondzulic and Kirra Peel.

THE show fun continues today with plenty of rides, games and stunts

Kim Kardashian slammed over Manchester tribute

KIM Kardashian has been slammed by her followers after posting a tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

National breakfast show to film live in Ipswich

Studio 10 roving reporter David Robinson.

Roving Robbo homeward bound as Studio 10 comes to town

Top Gun 2 movie is happening, Tom Cruise confirms

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Top Gun.

TOM Cruise delights fans with announcement on Sunrise.

The first Baywatch movie reviews are in

From left, Jon Bass, Alex Daddario, Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Critics were less than impressed.

Boyfriend loses it over sex lie

Stacey Louise’s sex lie destroys her relationship.

SEVEN Year Switch’s Stacey told a fib about her sex life.

Why Crowe’s thankful for those ‘bulls**t’ rumours

Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin in 2007.

Crowe and Terri Irwin have been dodging dating rumours for years now

MOVIE REVIEW: King Arthur - Legend of the Sword

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Why the critics have got Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur all wrong.

4 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Pocket of Rangeville.

144 Curzon Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

There's nothing more appealing than a Toowoomba home with charm & this one comes with all the trimmings. This quaint property sits on a private, fully fenced block...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $265,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

CHARACTER &amp; STYLE IN HIGH DEMAND LOCATION

17 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED 718SQM INNER CITY LOCATION AMAZING SUPER SPACIOUS REAR ENTERTAINING DECK WALK TO SHOPS, SCHOOLS & RAIL 5 MINUTES TO IPSWICH CBD & Hospitals, UQ...

RENOVATOR ON A BIG BLOCK

42 Lowry Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 $279,000

I NEED MORE THAN SOME PAINT AND NAILS TO BRING ME BACK TO MY FORMER GLORY BUT I’VE BEEN RAISED, RE-STUMPED ON STEEL POSTS AND CONCRETED UNDER SO THE MOST EXPENSIVE...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY RENOVATION in Excellent Location

25 Hayes Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Solid post war weatherboard home in highly sought after location with nothing left to do but move in. Freshly painted inside and out with new kitchen, new...

MODERN INNER CITY TOWNHOUSE.

2/7 Barker Street, Ipswich 4305

Town House 3 2 1 Auction 16/6/17 @...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of the city's most tightly held and in demand precinct's. Within walking distance to the Ipswich CBD, Limestone Park...

OWNERS ARE RELOCATING AND NEED IT SOLD!

196 Eder Brothers Road, Mount Walker 4340

House 4 2 6 Auction 16/6/17 @...

DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE! This gorgeous lifestyle property is going under the hammer and must be sold but the owners will consider reasonable offers...

Brassall Highset

89 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Looking for a great family home, then this is it - look no further. This delightful home offers upstairs living and boasts polished floors throughout, spacious...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!