From USA to Japan, Ipswich teen’s fantastic trips

Ipswich softballer Charlotte Gaddes (right) has been selected to represent Queensland in Japan after joining Australian under-14 teammate Lianna Doyle on a tour to the USA. Picture: Rob Williams

SOFTBALL: Having one international tour to prepare for is enough to excite any Ipswich teenager, especially when it includes a trip to Disneyland.

For Brassall junior Charlotte Gaddes, the tremendous opportunities keep coming.

Just weeks after being chosen to represent the Australian Diamonds under-14 team in the United States, Gaddes has been selected in a Queensland development side heading to Japan.

The 10-day US trip is in June based in Minneapolis, including matches and a day at Disneyland.

The latest Queensland honour is from August 21-September 1, centred around Kochi, which has impressive indoor facilities.

Proud dad Wayne said both international trips would be hugely beneficial for St Peter Claver College student Charlotte, who turns 15 next year.

However, the Japanese tour offers additional experience in one of the world's leading softball nations.

"The biggest thing that I like about this Japanese tour is it is about respect,'' Wayne said.

He said the young players would be responsible for cleaning the facilities in addition to learning from elite people like former national women's coach Fabian Barlow.

Wayne said regular pitcher Charlotte would also be encouraged to expand her versatility on the tour, like playing out of their usual position to see how they adjust.

Promising players aged 13-17 were selected for the trip.

"Japan would probably be the number one destination for professional softballers,'' he said.

Charlotte started her softball career with the Tigers club in Ipswich before joining the Panthers in Brisbane.

The Gaddes family has organised a fundraising monster raffle to assist a talented Ipswich junior to represent the city overseas.

Anyone able to help with items or purchasing tickets can contact Wayne on 0419 701 805.