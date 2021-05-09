With love: Daughter’s amazing global Mother’s Day message

Taela Wheeler has collected love notes from all over the world for her mum, Deb.

A Brisbane woman has received message of love from around the globe - from as close to home as Bundaberg to as far away as Hungary, Peru and Japan.

Taela Wheeler started the project to collect notes of love for her mum in the lead-up to Mother's Day to give her a special surprise on the day.

"In a time where we cannot travel, as well as wanting to be able to give my mum the world as she has tried to give my siblings and I thought this was a great way to do that," she said.

"I set out to obtain notes from as many countries as possible and from all seven continents.

"Any famous landmarks and natural wonders of the world were a nice bonus."

So far, Ms Wheeler said she had collected more than 200 images so far from about 36 countries and multiple continents.

"Some of the more interesting locations I have received are, Uluru, Mrs Doubtfire's house, Elvis's birth home, the London Bridge and the Birdsville Pub," she said.

"Along the way I found that there are 'love note trader' groups on Facebook and I have traded with 80-plus people from around the world by offering a slice of Brisbane's cityscape and Australia Zoo to those also collecting notes for loved ones."

Ms Wheeler said she was grateful to everyone who contributed.

"I have conversed with so many amazing people who were touched by the project that wanted to be a part of it in any way that they could," she could.

" They would send through all that they could, whether it be the view from their back door, a photograph that they took of something special the week before or they would plan a day out to go and get me a special photo. So many strangers wanted to help."

Ms Wheeler said some areas were particularly helpful.

"I found the Northern territory and Scotland of particular help," she said.

"The project really took off in those areas with people sending notes and well wishes, even reaching out to their friend and family across the world to help as well.

"It's been a truly rewarding project and now mum can travel the world without leaving her lounge room and know that she is loved to the moon and back."

Ms Wheeler has set up a website for the images.

It's not the first time Ms Wheeler's mum has made the news in relation to Mother's Day.

"Mum featured in the Courier Mail back in 1989 or thereabouts for Mother's Day as well," Ms Wheeler said.

Originally published as From the world with love: Daughter's amazing Mother's Day message