From the editor's desk

Dear Valued Subscriber,

Have you ever read a budget announcement and thought, wait that sounds a little familiar?

Or perhaps you've delved in to what seemed like a good news funding allocation only to read the fine print and realise the cash will only be dished out if another level of government also commits. And that's fairly unlikely.

SPIN OR NOT SPIN? READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Dressing up old pledges as new money, commitments with conditions attached and talking up the impact beyond their benefits are all ways pollies use budget announcements to make themselves look stars.

So we've asked the question; how much of it is worth celebrating and how much of it is spin?

Hayden Johnson has scoured through the most recent budget handed down by the State Government to analyse what genuine commitments we can cheer about and the ones we shouldn't take at face value.

There's some good news in there for Ipswich, but equally there are some budget claims we shouldn't be celebrating as wins for the city.

Also, did you know that as a QT subscriber, you get exclusive access to our +Rewards club? There's great discounts and competitions of offer all of the time. Don't miss out.

QT Subscribers have exclusive access to discounts and competitions. Make the most of them today. Shannon Newley

Are you longing for that relaxing island beach break, an exciting city gateway or a thrilling outback adventure? One lucky +Rewards member can start planning their dream getaway with a $2,000 Helloworld Travel gift card.

Rethinking your private health cover? Join Bupa on selected combined Hospital and Extras cover, before September 8 and as a +Rewards Member you could get;

a $125 Digital Visa Card for singles or a $250 Digital Visa Card for couples/families if you're still a Bupa Member after 30 days and;

2 and 6 month waiting periods on Extras cover waived (other waiting periods, yearly limits, fund and policy rules apply)

And that's just a start! To access your rewards, all you need to activate your Courier-Mail subscription which you get as a bonus with your Queensland Times digital subscription deal.

If you need some help with that, please call our Subscriber Services team today on 1300 361 604.

Editor, Shannon Newley