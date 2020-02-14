From the editor's desk: Spotlight on education

Dear Valued Subscriber,

Last year we used our Future Ipswich series to highlight the key issues and opportunities facing our city in the coming years.

It was no surprise to any of us that population growth and its implications was highlighted as a main point of interest by renowned demographer Bernard Salt. You can read what Bernard had to say right here.

A big part of what the identified was the need for more. More infrastructure, more transport, more schools, more everything.

We have looked at how we're doing as a city at catering for our future young people and their education needs.

We discovered that by 2031 our school aged population will double and there are concerns about whether or not we'll have enough schools to make it work.

As the State Election comes in focus, we'll be asking plenty of questions about how our pollies intend to make sure we have what we need here in Ipswich.

Stay tuned!

In each edition of From the Editor's Desk I have been introducing you to QT staff, new and long-term.

This week it's Paige Ashby's turn.

Paige Ashby. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

As a young child living in Ipswich, it wasn't unusual to find copies of the QT sitting on the kitchen table or newspaper clippings featuring our family members on our fridge. It's how my family kept up with the local news that mattered most.

I had always wanted to be a journalist. After graduating from Bundamba State Secondary College, I went on to obtain a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Queensland.

Since then I've embarked on some incredible adventures across the state and have been presented with amazing opportunities to climb the ranks and learn the craft of print and broadcast journalism, from starting out as a regional cadet at The Warwick Daily News to running a split newsroom as the Chief of Staff at WIN News Wide Bay.

I've been with the QT for four months now. To find myself working at this historical masthead in my hometown is both a privilege and a responsibility I take seriously.

We've been through a lot as a region and there's no doubt this year we will see more growth and hopefully some positive change with a new council leading the way. I look forward to working alongside the team here at the QT to ask the questions you deserve the answers to and deliver local news you can trust.

Meeting the unique, inspiring and curious characters that make up this community is one of the best parts of this job. If you have a story to tell or you want to catch up for coffee or a cold beverage, email me at paige.ashby@qt.com.au.

